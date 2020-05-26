Genetics is a pretty fascinating thing, so it would only make sense that a show about using genetics to find killers would be pretty interesting as well.
But what CeCe Moore, the star of “The Genetic Detective,” does to solve crimes is way more than just matching DNA samples. Moore is a genetic genealogist, which means she uses a family tree to identify and track down the culprit.
Since the show is co-produced by ABC News, the episodes play out much like an episode of “Dateline NBC” or “48 Hours,” as for each cold case Moore is investigating, we meet the law enforcement officials, the surviving family members and other key players, including members of the media who covered the cases. Once investigators have done everything they can with conventional DNA, Moore steps in, and that’s when it gets wild.
Through her work with Parabon NanoLabs in Virginia, Moore uses DNA at the crime scene to construct an unknown suspect’s family tree. She runs the DNA sample through the Parabon databases, which help her construct a genetic profile of the suspect. Then she uses her outstanding research abilities to construct the suspect’s family tree. That family tree helps her narrow down the possible relatives who could be the culprit. I’m not even going to begin to suggest that I completely understand it, but it’s definitely pretty cool to watch.
But Moore’s work is not the only thing that’s interesting about the series. There’s also a local connection as Parabon NanoLabs was co-founded by Michael Norton, a Marshall University chemistry professor. In 2005, Steve Armentrout, Ph.D., a West Virginia native, visited Norton at Marshall. Their discussions led to some collaborative efforts and in 2008, Parabon was born. Armentrout, who appears in the show, is the company’s CEO, while Norton serves as its chief science officer. Parabon is headquartered in Virginia, but also has researchers working in Seattle, as well as Huntington, where DNA nanotechnology experiments are performed by researchers trained in Norton’s labs at Marshall.
In a Marshall news release, Norton said, “It is amazing that the bioinformatics arm of the company has helped law enforcement solve these cases at the rate of about one case per week for almost 18 months. Although the focus is on cold cases, since in those situations it is known that traditional methods have come to a dead end, I think that solving current cases could be done just as readily. We know that other companies are working to emulate our success. However, Parabon was so perfectly positioned to perform these DNA investigations that we were the first company to apply these techniques.”
Norton also gives a lot of credit to the hard work of Moore, who proves to be a great star of the series, with a winning combination of intelligence, ingenuity and compassion. “As a pioneer in the genetic genealogy field, she prepared herself extremely well for this special time in history, when a perfect storm of technology, computer science, connectivity and well-trained curiosity have come together,” Norton said in the release.
“The Genetic Detective” premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, on ABC.