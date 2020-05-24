They were two of the funniest men to ever grace a television screen — the MVPs of any show on which they appeared. Sadly, we lost both Jerry Stiller and Fred Willard last week.
Normally, when a TV star passes away, I do a list of their top five episodes. But I realized for Stiller, that’s impossible, because his best moments did not come carrying a specific episode of “Seinfeld” or “The King of Queens.” His strength was just suddenly appearing and delivering that classic line that made you laugh hysterically and then disappearing again. And no can ever match his impeccable line reading.
My husband Roger’s favorite moment of “King,” his favorite show of all time, is a scene where Stiller’s Arthur is trying to counsel his son-in-law Doug (Kevin James), who feels like a loser for not wanting a promotion at work. “Douglas, let me tell you something about losers,” Arthur says. “In my book, it’s the losers that are the true winners.” “Then, what are the winners?” Doug asks, confused. “Well, they’re still winners. You can’t take that title away from them. After all, they did win.”
Several years ago, I had the privilege of interviewing Willard, who I have often referred to as the funniest man on television. I was pleased to discover that he was incredibly sweet and unbelievably modest considering his talent. We talked about many of his different TV roles, including his well-known role as Hank MacDougall on “Everybody Loves Raymond.” I remember him being surprised at just how well people responded to Hank since he was such a buttoned-up, conservative character. It was obvious Willard was nothing like Hank, which made his performance all the more remarkable.
There are a ton of classic Willard moments on “Raymond” alone, but probably his finest half-hour is the episode “Pat’s Secret.” In this one, the secret comes out that Pat (Georgia Engel), Hank’s wife, has smoked for years and living with Hank is most likely the reason she smokes. So, Hank shares his secret way of coping with being married to Pat: He blows up fireworks. “So when you go on your nature walks?” Pat sheepishly asks. “That’s right,” Hank replies. “I blow up nature.” And then after a carefully timed pause, Hank loudly (and hilariously) exclaims, “Boom!” frightening Pat and everyone else in the room.
The passing of both actors prompted many thoughtful social media messages from former co-stars lauding their talent. But more importantly, most of them talked about what wonderful human beings they were offscreen and how kind and helpful they were to their co-stars. It’s exactly the way we should all aspire to be remembered.
These comic geniuses will both be extremely missed, but fortunately for all of us, they will live on in the great work they left behind.
