For sports fans, ESPN’s “30 for 30” documentaries are must-see-TV as they shed new light on some of the biggest names and moments in sports history.
The latest, “Al Davis vs. The NFL,” follows a huge event in the history of the National Football League. Unfortunately, the documentary doesn’t really give the event the weight that it deserves, leaving the viewer to fill in the blanks on its true impact.
“Davis” centers on the rivalry of two NFL icons, the late Al Davis, owner of the Raiders franchise, and the late Pete Rozelle, the NFL commissioner. The rivalry simmered for decades until it reached its peak in 1980 when Davis sued the NFL in order to move the Raiders from Oakland to Los Angeles, seeking a more state-of-the-art stadium. After years of legal wrangling, Davis won his lawsuit and moved the team, opening up the floodgates for other NFL teams to either move or issue ultimatums to their cities for new stadiums. The court case changed the NFL forever.
Because both Davis and Rozelle are no longer with us, the normal route would have been for director Ken Rodgers and the team at NFL Films to mix current interviews with people who knew the men with archived interviews from both Davis and Rozelle. But with COVID-19 making interviews difficult, the production team decided to let the rivals tell their own story through Deep Fake Impersonation, which uses technology to re-create visual essences.
Voice impersonators were cast to play the men, allowing Davis and Rozelle to “tell” their own stories, while roaming the Raiders’ new Las Vegas home, Allegiant Stadium. These first-person narratives are mixed with archived interviews of both men and others involved in their rivalry.
The concept of having the two rivals meet at Davis’ dream stadium in Las Vegas (which he didn’t live to see) is quite smart, and the technology and impersonators work quite well. The problem is that without any current interviews, and hearing only the duos’ words, we lose too much context and insight into what happened.
Davis’ victory in court was huge and completely changed the face of professional football as we know it, but due to the documentary’s format constraints, the win is almost a blip. Other interviews would have given us more insight into the gravity of the case and just how ironic it was that other NFL owners benefitted much more than Davis.
“Davis” is still must-see because it does share a lot of interesting tidbits about these two men that truly shaped the game we enjoy today in an entertaining, well-produced way. But I think the documentary gets just a little too wrapped up in trying to provide something new and innovative that it sort of forgets why it was produced at all.
“Al Davis vs. The NFL” premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 on ESPN. It will be available on ESPN+ immediately after its debut.