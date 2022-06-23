When a little kitten ended up on our door step, I told my husband, Roger, we could keep her if I got to name her. So I immediately went with Joey B, for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, of course. But that name just didn’t quite stick. So I started thinking of other things that Roger and I both liked that I could mine for good names.
That’s when I turned to “Days of Our Lives” and started thinking about our favorite characters. Roger’s was easy. Ever since he’s started watching, he’s become a big fan of Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), Salem’s do-gooder attorney. But who was my favorite character? After some serious thought, I realized there is no character that brings me more joy to see on my screen than Justin’s uncle, Greek tycoon Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). So, Kiriakis, or Kiriakis Victor Justin Bentley, as Roger calls her when she makes us mad, became her name.
Victor first appeared in Salem in July 1985 as the big baddie to replace the ultimate soap villain, Stefano DiMera. Victor did a lot of horrible things to the show’s heroes and heroines for a number of years. But eventually, Victor turned away (mostly) from his nefarious ways, even running some legitimate businesses. His turn to the light came full circle when he married one of Salem’s most outstanding citizens, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers). These days, we see very little of Victor due to Aniston’s age and mobility issues. But when he does appear, he makes the most of it. As Victor takes down anyone he speaks to with his biting snide remarks, Aniston does more acting without moving from his chair than most other actors can do running around the entire room.
Friday, Aniston’s talent and legacy will be honored at the Daytime Emmy Awards as he receives a Lifetime Achievement Award for a daytime career spanning more than 50 years. It’s a well-deserved award, and I’m looking forward to hearing his speech. I’ll be watching with Kiriakis, reminding her that the incredibly talented man on the stage inspired her name.
As for the other Daytime Emmy awards, the interesting category is Outstanding Drama Series. The four daytime dramas — “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless” — are all nominated, but so is “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” the Peacock limited series. I can’t imagine the Emmy voters honoring “Beyond,” a show with only five episodes, but anything is possible — especially since it was also nominated for Outstanding Writing, knocking perennial winner “Bold” out of the category. “Days” or “Beyond” is extremely deserving, and I would be thrilled if either of them took home the night’s biggest award.
The Daytime Emmy Awards air at 9 p.m. Friday, June 24, on CBS.