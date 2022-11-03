The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon star in Lifetime’s original holiday movie, “Merry Swissmas,” premiering at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, on Lifetime.  

 Courtesy of Lifetime

I’m not sure there’s any TV program that can suck me in faster than a romantic holiday movie, especially if it has appealing stars. And you can’t really get more appealing than the duo that helps Lifetime kick off its original holiday movie slate this year. And while “Merry Swissmas” certainly has its story flaws, it’s still a very entertaining way to get you in the holiday spirit.

World-traveling architect Alex (Jodie Sweetin) is looking forward to going to Switzerland for Christmas with her family at her mother’s (Jane Wheeler) new inn. But when she arrives, she discovers that her mother has invited Beth (Mikaela Lily Davies), Alex’s best friend until Beth started dating Alex’s ex. Alex’s holiday is ruined until she starts spending time with Liam (Tim Rozon), the inn’s manager, and his son. Taking part in all of the Swiss holiday traditions with the two of them causes Alex to re-examine her issues with Beth and reconsider giving love a second chance.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

