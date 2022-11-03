I’m not sure there’s any TV program that can suck me in faster than a romantic holiday movie, especially if it has appealing stars. And you can’t really get more appealing than the duo that helps Lifetime kick off its original holiday movie slate this year. And while “Merry Swissmas” certainly has its story flaws, it’s still a very entertaining way to get you in the holiday spirit.
World-traveling architect Alex (Jodie Sweetin) is looking forward to going to Switzerland for Christmas with her family at her mother’s (Jane Wheeler) new inn. But when she arrives, she discovers that her mother has invited Beth (Mikaela Lily Davies), Alex’s best friend until Beth started dating Alex’s ex. Alex’s holiday is ruined until she starts spending time with Liam (Tim Rozon), the inn’s manager, and his son. Taking part in all of the Swiss holiday traditions with the two of them causes Alex to re-examine her issues with Beth and reconsider giving love a second chance.
Sweetin was born to do these movies, and she deserves to take a place alongside Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney as a holiday movie staple (Her new Hallmark movie has already aired.). But even Sweetin can’t save a movie if there’s no chemistry, and, fortunately, she and Rozon have tons of it from the first moment they lock eyes. Rozon is one of those actors who just oozes charisma, and he’s as solid playing light romance as he is playing mysterious, a la “SurrealEstate.” And since I’m a fan, I enjoy seeing him in something that I don’t have to close my eyes while watching.
The biggest problem with the movie is that it decides to throw in a last-minute additional obstacle for the main couple. And while it’s completely plausible, resolving the issue causes both the change-of-heart moment and the payoff to be rushed, cheating us of more quality scenes between Sweetin and Rozon. But “Swissmas” still more than accomplishes what it’s meant to do, which is put us in a good mood as the holiday season begins in earnest. Plus, the Swiss traditions are pretty interesting and might give you some cool ideas for your own holiday.
“Merry Swissmas” airs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, on Lifetime.
Getting into the holiday spirit means Christmas shopping, and if you happen to have a “Seinfeld” fan who loves to cook on your list (like my husband), “Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook” is the perfect gift. Authors Julie Tremaine and Brendan Kirby provide an excellent combo of show memories and recipes related to the show, like the black and white cookie and the big salad (with a super tasty dressing). There will be plenty of soup for you with a whole chapter of great soup recipes. And, of course, there’s some yummy dip recipes. Just be sure not to double dip. There are also some great show photos providing fun memories of classic episodes.
“Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook,” from Insight Editions, is available at booksellers now.
