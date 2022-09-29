Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden stars as a successful attorney who realizes her son (Skylar Astin) may not be as much of a disappointment as she thinks in the new CBS drama, “So Help Me Todd,” premiering at 9 p.m. Thursday.
Back in May, after the network upfronts, I named the CBS drama, “So Help Me Todd,” as one of the new shows I was most anticipating. This week, “Todd” finally debuts, and it doesn’t disappoint as its appealing stars make this one a must-see family drama.
Todd Wright (Skylar Astin) is the black sheep of his well-to-do family. A former private investigator who had his license revoked after using some questionable methods, Todd has fallen on some hard times. His successful attorney mother, Margaret (Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden), considers Todd a disappointment and pushes him to get his life in order, causing a significant strain in their relationship.
But, in the premiere, when Margaret finds herself involved in a mystery, it’s Todd who is able to put the pieces together, using his quick thinking and scrappy methods. And while Margaret often finds those methods unethical, she does learn to appreciate and even be proud of Todd’s tenaciousness when tracking down something or, in this case, someone. But it turns out that Margaret is not without her tricks as well, as she defends a young woman accused of murdering her boss. And Margaret and Todd eventually realize their polar opposite approaches might actually make them a great team.
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” made me a Skylar Astin fan for life, and he is perfectly cast as Todd. You know that some of the things he’s doing are not completely appropriate and yet you’re able to look over it, because you can’t help but root for Todd from the minute you meet him. On the flipside, Margaret could easily be a pretty unlikeable character as she constantly nags her children and criticizes their choices. But Harden never lets that happen, as she gives Margaret a special sparkle and warmth that only she can. Plus, the chemistry between Harden and Astin is off the charts.
The cases are a little weak in the pilot, as the show focuses on developing the characters, but I expect that to change in further episodes. And even if it doesn’t, that’s OK because the legal drama is not the focus here. This show is about family and the unique dynamic of the Wright siblings and their mother. It may be dysfunctional, but, so help me, it is highly entertaining.
“So Help Me Todd” premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on CBS.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.