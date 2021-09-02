When a TV icon passes away, I don’t like to let it go by without comment. But honestly, remembering a career as astounding as the one Ed Asner carved out for himself is incredibly difficult. And I’m not sure there is anything I can say to give his outstanding body of work justice. When Asner passed away Sunday at the age of 91, he left behind an acting legacy that may never be equaled.
One of the most amazing things about Asner’s career is that each generation of his fans remembers him for completely different iconic roles. That’s what happens when you have more than 300 acting credits to your name. Asner cemented his status as a TV icon with his Emmy-winning portrayal of Lou Grant in the 1970s TV classics, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Lou Grant.” But younger generations know him much better from his film work as Santa Claus in “Elf” and as the voice of Carl in the Pixar classic, “Up.”
When I think of Asner, a number of roles come to mind including Hank in the way too short-lived CMT comedy, “Working Class.” And I just recently watched him as Buddy in one of my all-time favorite Hallmark movies, “Second Chances,” with Alison Sweeney and Greg Vaughan as the couple Buddy helps find each other. But in the two TV roles that resonate with me the most, Asner never even appeared on screen. However, his screen presence and enormous talent were still on full display in both.
“Batman: The Animated Series” is one of the best animated TV series ever created, and Asner was a part of the extremely talented voice cast as villain Roland Daggett. Asner was perfectly cast as the corporate madman who created Clayface and nearly killed Catwoman. By only using his voice, Asner was able to reach the more sinister depths of the character, while still maintaining the charming persona Daggett used in public. He only appeared in five episodes, but each appearance was memorable and added to the overall success of the series.
But the role Asner was almost destined to play was that of J. Jonah Jameson in “Spider-Man: The Animated Series.” Having already played one iconic newspaper editor, Asner was the perfect choice to play Jameson. And his familiar, gravely voice gave “Spider-Man” instant gravitas when it debuted on the heels of “Batman: TAS” in 1994.
Asner did not have Jameson’s famous comic book look, but through animation, he was able to give the perfect voice to Peter Parker’s grumpy boss.
Last month, a fan asked Asner on Twitter if he was bothered by so many people remembering him as an animated character, referring to curmudgeonly Carl in “Up.” Asner replied, “Different people remember me for different things and that’s great. But the one thing I hope I am remembered for is that I tried to make the world a better place.”
Asner most certainly did that both on and off screen. His absence is already greatly missed.
“Batman: The Animated Series” is available to stream on HBO Max, while “Spider-Man: The Animated Series” is available on Disney+.