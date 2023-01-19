It’s been so long since we’ve seen the gang from Payne Motors on our TV screens that it would be totally understandable if you had forgotten that “American Auto” was even still on the air. But forgetting it would be a shame as “Auto” is still one of TV’s best comedies, as it returns for its second season.
If you’ve never watched, “Auto” is a docu-style workplace comedy that follows the corporate executives of Payne Motors after Katherine (Ana Gasteyer), its new CEO, takes over. The leadership team tries to follow Katherine’s lead, while dealing with her total lack of knowledge about cars or the automotive industry.
As we rejoin our favorite auto executives in season two, things are not looking good as Payne is being accused of covering up defective parts in one of its vehicles. Each of the team members handles the crisis differently. Legal counsel Elliott (Humphrey Ker) is taking steps to protect himself, Payne heir Wesley (Jon Barinholtz) is concerned about the money he’s losing, engineer Cyrus (Michael Benjamin Washington) can’t stop eating and public relations specialist Sadie (Harriet Dyer) is breaking down in front of the media. However, Katherine is holding it all together, much to the surprise of the rest of the team, even bringing in a crisis manager (a hilariously understated Eric Stonestreet) to help. But in typical “Auto” fashion, the bad gets even worse leading Katherine to make a surprising move that potentially changes everything.
“Auto” has not lost a step as it’s still hilarious. You won’t get a constant barrage of laugh-out-loud jokes from the show, but you will get incredibly smart and well-written comedy brought to life by a first-rate cast, led by the outstanding Gasteyer. I’m also a big fan of X Mayo as Katherine’s sassy assistant, Dori, and Tye White as Jack, the company’s voice of reason.
I give NBC a lot of credit for recognizing the possibilities of “Auto” and giving it another season. And I applaud the network’s decision to pair the show with its new version of “Night Court” giving it and us a great one-two comedy punch on Tuesday nights.
Season two of “American Auto” premieres at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 on NBC.
Speaking of NBC, the network has moved the premiere of the drama, “Found,” which counts Mark-Paul Gosselaar among its cast, from February to the fall. NBC reportedly was very pleased with what it had seen from the show so far and wanted to have more time to properly promote it. NBC also ordered more scripts, which is very good news for the show and may actually help fulfill my wish that it becomes a big hit.
