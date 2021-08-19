This is the week our social media feeds are filled with photos of kids in their new clothes smiling for their parents’ cameras as they head off for their first day of school. So what better time to reflect on the best TV shows that featured schools?
Here are five of my favorites that are currently available to stream.
5. ‘Head of the Class’ (HBO Max)
This ABC hit from the 1980s starred Howard Hesseman as Charlie Moore, an unorthodox teacher assigned to teach the Individualized Honors Program at a New York City high school. Mr. Moore was dedicated to advancing his students academically, but he also encouraged them to be well-rounded socially and emotionally as well. Hesseman left the show before the final season and was replaced by Scottish comedian Billy Connolly. A reboot for HBO Max is currently in production.
4. ‘Boy Meets World’ (Disney+)
Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and his friends navigated school with the help of trusted teacher/principal Mr. Feeny (William Daniels). While the school hijinks were a key element of the show, the most important stories revolved around relationships, including Cory’s relationship with his girlfriend, Topanga (Danielle Fishel). The show’s sequel, “Girl Meets World,” which revolved around Cory and Topanga’s daughter (Rowan Blanchard), is also worth binging, although the central love triangle does get a little tiresome before it’s finally resolved.
3. “The O.C.” (HBO Max)
The Harbor School was a small part of the characters’ lives, but some of the show’s best moments happened there, and you know I’ll find any excuse to mention this show I still love dearly. My favorite school moment is when outcast Seth (Adam Brody) stood up on a coffee cart and declared his love for popular girl Summer (Rachel Bilson).
2. “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Disney+)
No doubt the second season dragged a little as it waffled on the Ricky-Nini romance (Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo) — which was the highlight of season one — but the emergence of fun new couples kept you hooked. And Emmy-winning dynamo Olivia Rose Keegan brought new dimensions to the show as bad girl, Lily. This one hasn’t been officially renewed for season three yet, but there’s no way Disney can keep us hanging after that season two cliffhanger ending.
1. “Saved By the Bell” (Peacock)
For me, this is the gold standard of shows featuring schools. There were a lot of unrealistic things about “Bell,” but the friendships — the heart of the show — were completely authentic. And though the fashions and other relics of the 1980s are woefully out of date, the storylines hold up and still entertain. If you’re looking for schools that are a little more today’s reality, check out the reboot of “Bell,” also on Peacock, which is set to return for a second season.
I wish everyone a successful and safe school year.