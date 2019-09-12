Sept. 22, 1994, "Friends" premiered as part of NBC's Thursday Must-See-TV lineup. And television was never the same.
Nearly 25 years later, "Friends" is still changing the game. In December, Netflix reportedly agreed to pay $100 million to stream "Friends" throughout 2019. In 2020, "Friends" will move to WarnerMedia's new streaming service, HBO Max, after WarnerMedia reportedly agreed to pay $425 million over five years to exclusively stream the series. And even though I have every one of the "Friends" DVDs, I will be subscribing to HBO Max next year just so I can keep streaming my favorite TV show of all time. Pretty sure I won't be alone.
So which episodes are my favorites to stream? Here are my top five all-time favorite episodes.
5) "The One With the Videotape" (Season 8, Episode 4)
When Ross and Rachel (David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston) argue about "who came on to whom" the night Emma was conceived, a videotape manages to answer the question and tie three seemingly random storylines together in one hilarious moment.
4) "The One with the Prom Video" (Season 2, Episode 14)
This episode features the first time we see Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel in high school, but the big moment is when Rachel slowly walks across the room to officially reunite with Ross - a moment that was the brainchild of the episode's director, the legendary James Brooks.
3) "The One Where Ross Got High" (Season 6, Episode 9)
My favorite of the classic Thanksgiving episodes, this one is funny throughout. But it's the "a lot of information to get in 30 seconds" that sets this one apart.
2) "The One Where Ross and Rachel You Know" (Season 2, Episode 15)
The headline here is Ross and Rachel, but this is also the episode that introduces Tom Selleck as Monica's boyfriend, Richard. There are those who would argue the age difference was too much, but I thought he was the best of Monica's non-Chandler boyfriends.
1) "The One With the Embryos" (Season 4, Episode 12)
Lots of fun tidbits about the characters, a heartfelt gesture by Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), a surprise twist and a phenomenal feel-good moment make this one my absolute favorite. Who can keep from cheering when Frank Jr. (Giovanni Ribisi) triumphantly announces, "My sister's gonna have my baby!"?
Don't forget that three of these episodes will be shown as part of the special Fathom Events screening in theaters across the country, including the Cinemarks in Ashland and Barboursville and the Regal Nitro Theater in Cross Lanes. You can get more information at www.fathomevents.com. TBS is also celebrating the anniversary with special marathons and a big contest all month long. You can get more on that at Friends25.com.
Next week, it's my favorite column of the year as I choose my five favorite new broadcast shows of the fall TV season.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.