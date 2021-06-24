This weekend, “the hottest band in the world” comes to A&E for a special edition of “Biography.” And you don’t even have to be a fan of KISS to enjoy this fascinating tale of the ups and downs of fame.
“Biography: KISStory” kicks off as the band prepares for its farewell tour, then quickly takes us back to the beginning with the birth of Chaim Witz in Israel and Stanley Bert Eisen in Queens, New York. When the two meet up at a legendary New York City recording studio, magic is made and eventually Gene Simmons (Witz) and Paul Stanley (Eisen) form a band. But it’s not until Simmons and Stanley are joined by Ace Frehley and Peter Criss that the KISS we know is born. Part one of the documentary takes us through the hard work to build the juggernaut — the ideas behind the makeup and characters, the KISS army and the live album that finally made them successful.
Current band members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer also appear, as well as other key players in the band’s success. Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) and Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine) also share their insight.
Two keys to a successful documentary are that the viewer should learn things they didn’t already know about the subject, and those new facts must be presented in an interesting way. “KISStory” wildly succeeds at both as the rise of KISS is a fascinating ride as we see the savvy of Simmons, Stanley and the people with whom they surrounded themselves. Though I would not consider myself a KISS fan, I was still totally engrossed in each step that led the band to becoming the legendary trailblazers that have inspired rock bands for decades.
I was too young to remember KISS-mania and what happened with the band, so my first hint of trouble is when the documentary reveals that Frehley and Criss refused to participate and do not agree with the views presented. When it’s revealed that Criss refused to allow the hit “Beth” to be played during the documentary, you know things are about to get ugly. As Stanley explains, “Fame doesn’t change you, it just allows you to be the [jerk] you are.”
And Frehley and Criss’ reaction to the band’s fame completely clashed with Simmons and Stanley. Frehley and Criss do get some say through recordings of old interviews, but that’s not enough to reshape the narrative that Simmons and Stanley create. Because of that, there may be some question about the documentary’s accuracy, but there is never a doubt about its entertainment value, as this is one of the best documentaries I have seen in a while.
As KISS promises before each show, “You wanted the best, you got the best,” and we definitely get the best with this documentary. I’m still not jamming to KISS on a daily basis or anything, but I definitely have a much bigger appreciation for the band’s hard road to fame.
The two-part “Biography: KISStory” airs at 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, June 27-28, on A&E.