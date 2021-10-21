My husband’s favorite thing about October is my least favorite thing about the month — AMC’s “Fearfest.”
If you’re not familiar, “Fearfest” is a month-long marathon of horror movies and my husband, Roger, loves every minute of it. I, however, hate horror movies as I like sleep a little too much. But make the mistake of falling asleep in the chair during October, and I might find myself opening my eyes to the sight of someone losing their head. And I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve heard that ridiculously chilling “Halloween” theme from the other room as I’ve been trying to sleep.
So it even surprises me that my all-time favorite Halloween TV episode is pretty creepy and makes my hair stand on end every time I see it. But the sheer brilliance of it makes me want to cheer, making the risk of a nightmare totally worth the watch.
I’m talking about the fifth episode of the third season of “Quantum Leap” called “The Boogieman,” which originally aired Oct. 26, 1990. If you never watched the NBC sci-fi classic, “Leap” is the story of Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) who “leaps” into other people’s bodies to — as the show’s intro tells us — help make right what once went wrong. Helping him figure out what needs done is his sidekick, Al (Dean Stockwell), who talks to him via a hologram that only Sam can see. In “Boogieman,” Sam leaps into Joshua Rey, a low-rate horror novelist who finds himself with a front-row seat to a series of strange murders on Halloween. Al is convinced that Joshua’s fiancé, Mary (Valerie Mahaffey), is the culprit, while Sam is suspicious of Sheriff Masters (Paul Linke). You’re so busy tracking the two of them and being surprised by all the twists and turns that you totally miss all the clues pointing you to the real culprit — the devil himself who is angry that Sam is trying to put right what he put wrong. In just one episode, the already first-rate show gives us a fascinating mystery that solidifies the whole premise of the series, all while celebrating Halloween. “Leap” had many outstanding episodes, but I’m not sure any were more brilliantly crafted than this one.
For those who haven’t seen it, I don’t want to spoil how the devil is revealed or who ends up playing him in a tour de force performance. But yes, you will be creeped out and you may never look at goats the same way again.
Google “Best Halloween TV episodes,” and you’ll find lists with all the usual suspects, including episodes of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Friends,” “The Office” and “Ugly Betty.” But I am always amazed that no one ever mentions this one. It’s as much a part of my Halloween as watching Michael Myers is my husband’s. And I encourage all of you to take the time to watch it this year as well.
“The Boogieman” and all episodes of “Quantum Leap” are streaming for free on the NBC app.