This weekend, the NFL playoffs begin. It’s always an exciting time, especially if your favorite team is still in the hunt. But there was a time where I wasn’t sure I would be able to enjoy watching a football game ever again. That time was 8:55 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.”
Football is a dangerous game. We are reminded of that on almost a weekly basis during the season when injuries occur. But we usually see the injured player give a thumbs up, or come back to the sidelines, and then we know they’re going to be OK. This time was different. There was no thumbs up to the crowd, only a group of trainers desperately trying to revive a player with CPR. We didn’t know Hamlin was going to be OK and all we could do was watch in horror.
Thankfully, we did eventually get good news about Hamlin and I’m hoping that by the time you read this, we will have gotten even more. But even as his incredible recovery continues, I hope that we never forget the reminders from that night. NFL players are not machines built just for our entertainment. They’re living, breathing human beings with real emotions who can be seriously injured, or even worse, playing the game we love. They deserve our respect and they deserve our compassion.
When an unprecedented event like that occurs, TV broadcasters must step up to be the voice of reason in the face of the unreasonable. The “MNF” crew did just that under the most difficult of circumstances. When Joe Buck calmly tossed to commercial, we had no idea he was actually watching CPR being administered to Hamlin. He handled things so smoothly that when he finally did share what he had seen, it was all the more stunning. That broadcast left no doubt why ESPN was so anxious to sign him.
ESPN’s coverage produced two other MVPs as the night continued. Booger McFarland is best known for how bad he was in the “MNF” booth, but in the studio, on that night, his commentary was spot on as he said what we were all thinking and vehemently urged the NFL to postpone the game. Scott Van Pelt navigated the story like a seasoned news anchor, while also managing to act as a counselor for his stunned colleagues, encouraging them to share their feelings.
From a TV perspective, the night was an example of what good sports broadcasting can be and why hiring just the right broadcaster has become such a big deal to all the networks. Look for even more big sports broadcasting announcements this offseason.
The “MNF” crew will once again be in action at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. For a complete schedule of games and networks, visit NFL.com.
