There are two essential elements to a successful Hallmark Christmas movie: good chemistry between the leads and a story that doesn’t try to take itself too seriously.
“A Christmas Love Story” has the first element in spades. But it forgets the second one as it attempts a clever plot twist that doesn’t quite land and ends up stepping on what should have been a pretty spectacular climax.
“Story” stars Kristin Chenoweth as Katherine, a former Broadway star now working as a youth choir director. As she prepares her students for their annual Christmas Eve show, she meets Danny (Kevin Quinn), a young man with an incredible voice that he doesn’t really use. Katherine encourages Danny to join the choir, but his widower father, Greg (Scott Wolf), wants him to focus on applying to business school. But Katherine makes a pretty compelling case that turns Greg around in more ways than one. Meanwhile, Katherine struggles to write the concert’s finale until she spends more time with Greg and starts to think more about love and Christmas miracles.
But this being a Hallmark movie, there has to be some sort of conflict to threaten the potential coupling, and for Katherine and Greg it comes in the form of a secret that will change the potential couple’s lives — and Danny’s — forever.
I was completely blown away by the intense chemistry between Chenoweth and Wolf from their very first scene together. Both of them are so adorable separately, and together it’s almost too much to handle and immediately sets “Story” apart from all of the other Hallmark movies this season. But the big secret comes out of nowhere with no dramatic set-up and comes so late in the movie that there’s very little time to deal with the fallout, causing the movie to miss a lot of dramatic opportunities. And when Katherine and Greg — spoiler alert! — do get everything worked out, what could’ve been a pretty beautiful romantic moment falls flatter than it should have.
However, even with that disappointment, I still found myself tearing up during the concert’s big finale, mostly because Wolf sells it so well. And the movie does rally with a super-sweet ending. Plus, it’s always a treat to see Chenoweth perform.
Hallmark Christmas movies are not really about the plot, and this one is definitely no different. You just have to shake off the disappointing story choices and focus on the choices that do work — the casting of two of Hollywood’s most likable stars as a couple. Then sit back and watch them crackle like a warm fire on Christmas Eve.
“A Christmas Love Story: A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation” premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, on Hallmark Channel.