The next holiday on the calendar is, of course, Halloween, but if you’ve been in any retail stores lately, you’d think that Christmas was just around the corner as trees, ornaments, wreaths and other Yuletide decorations fill the aisles.
Now, television joins the rush to Christmas as Friday, Hallmark Channel kicks off its 10th annual “Countdown to Christmas,” with Christmas movies airing non-stop until Christmas Day. But this holiday season, Hallmark is getting company on the Christmas bandwagon as, also on Friday, Lifetime unveils “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime,” presenting all-day Christmas programming, including 28 original movie premieres, until Dec. 25.
One of those new movie premieres is “Christmas Reservations,” starring Melissa Joan Hart and one of my all-time faves, Michael Gross. “Reservations” basically follows that same romantic Christmas movie formula, but it stretches just a bit too far in trying to be different as it shares multiple love stories instead of putting all its gifts under just one tree.
In “Christmas Reservations,” Hart is Holly, the event coordinator at Treeline Ski Resort, the lodge her family has owned for decades. Holly moved to the resort to help her father (Gross) after her mother died and just hasn’t found the heart to leave her dad and start a new career somewhere else. But she begins to doubt her decision to stay when her college sweetheart, Kevin (Ricardo Chavira), brings his two kids to the resort, and the two discover there’s still something between them. Meanwhile, Holly’s dad finds himself interested in Tay (Markie Post), a guest who’s worried about her health. A young Indian woman visiting colleges in the U.S. (Nida Khurshid) falls for a young American college student (Eric Grooms), and an arrogant former Olympic skier (Ted McGinley) finds someone else to care about besides himself (Gigi Rice).
These movies are rarely strong on plot because they’re not meant to be thought-provoking or groundbreaking. They’re just meant to make you feel warm and fuzzy. “Reservations” accomplishes that, but its plot is weaker than most because there are so many stories to split the movie’s focus. That leaves the main story of Holly and Kevin with a lot of holes and instead of the slow burn we usually get, they’re an instant couple whose origin we’re never really sure of. I enjoy seeing Hart in these types of movies (her “Holiday in Handcuffs” is one of my favorites.), so it’s kind of a bummer that we don’t see more of her in this one, especially since her pairing with Chavira has real potential. I was also disappointed that we didn’t get to see more development of the Gross-Post pairing.
It makes perfect sense that a movie set at a lodge would introduce you to more than one guest, but I think this lodge has just too many reservations.
“Christmas Reservations” premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, on Lifetime.