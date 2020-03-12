It’s rare for me to struggle over what to say about a show as much as I have struggled over what to say about NBC’s new drama, “Council of Dads.” The problem is that what I want to say, I can’t because it involves a plot twist that you’ll see coming from several miles away, but that I’m not allowed to share. So, all I’m left to share is just how underwhelmed I was by the show.
Based on the book of the same name by Bruce Feiler, “Council” focuses on the Perry family, who is turned upside-down when dad Scott (Tom Everett Scott) has a sudden health scare. His medical issues cause him to form the Council of Dads, a group of friends to serve as backup dads in case he’s not able to be there himself for his five children and wife, Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies). The Council consists of Anthony (Clive Standen), the fun-loving restauranteur; Scott’s curmudgeonly friend, Larry (Michael O’Neill); and Oliver (J. August Richards), Scott’s doctor and Robin’s best friend.
As we learn more about the Perrys, we meet each council member and how they interact with the family. And we follow Scott through his medical issues and how they affect each of his children, especially his oldest, Luly (Michele Weaver), who put her career on hold to stay and help the family. The pilot follows an entire year in their lives, as narrated by Luly.
It’s clear that NBC is hoping for the next “This Is Us,” as “Council” takes dramatic turn after dramatic turn. But “Us” is well-written with clever twists and “Council” is just drama for drama’s sake. The show even throws in a social issue, but it comes completely out of nowhere, making it more of a stunt than a key story.
I’ve been a fan of Callies since her “Prison Break” days, and she does her usual solid work here. And I’ve enjoyed O’Neill in everything he’s ever done — “24” and “Extant” just to name two. But I am not a fan of any show whose entire purpose for existence is to tug at our heartstrings, so I am not a fan of “Council.” And I think that NBC will just have to keep looking for the next “This Is Us.”
“Council of Dads” premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, on NBC.