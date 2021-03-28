A title like “Country Comfort” leads you to expect a show that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy. But Netflix’s new comedy by that name only makes you feel annoyance at its weak premise and irritating characters.
Katharine McPhee stars as Bailey, an aspiring country singer who accepts a job as a nanny for widower cowboy Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children. The family has been through nine previous nannies, thanks to oldest daughter Cassidy (Shiloh Verrico), who is still having trouble processing her mother’s death. The kids immediately like Bailey — especially the guys — but she instantly runs afoul of Beau’s girlfriend, Summer (Janet Varney).
In the premiere, Bailey shows up on Beau’s doorstep looking to use the phone, but ends up bonding with the family when they’re forced into the basement during a tornado. Beau hires Bailey after she manages to help Cassidy when she has a breakdown about her mother’s guitar.
There are some funny moments in the premiere, but they’re overshadowed by the horrible accents and the overdramatic acting. And since there are five kids — which is way too many — there is a lot of both. I am a big fan of Cibrian, but Beau is a truly thankless character as you really don’t know whether to judge him more for hiring a nanny he knows absolutely nothing about, for being completely insensitive about his girlfriend or for forcing the rest of the family to tiptoe around Cassidy for two years instead of just reaching out to a counselor.
McPhee is outstanding but as good as she is, she still can’t fully rise above the show’s faults. I look forward to seeing her in another comedy that’s worthy of her talent.
“Country Comfort” is streaming now on Netflix.