Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins are Dottie and Albie Roman, the heads of the first family of country music, in the new drama, “Monarch,” premiering at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on FOX. 

 Courtesy of FOX

FOX’s new country music drama, “Monarch,” was all set to make a big splash with a premiere in January after the NFC Championship game. But COVID-19 affected the show’s production schedule, so FOX decided to hold it until fall to ensure it was ready, making it the headliner of its 2022-2023 schedule.

It appears to have been a smart move, as “Monarch” looks to be worth the wait with plenty of soapy drama and a fun country soundtrack.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

