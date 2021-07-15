Experts of the supernatural working for a client to rid their house of spirits and other phenomena is not an original idea for a TV show. But what if the reason the experts are clearing the home is so they can sell it for the full asking price?
That’s the basic premise of “SurrealEstate,” a new Syfy drama, which is most definitely original with interesting characters, spooky cases and a solid cast, fronted by an outstanding leading man who sucks you into the action as soon as he appears on the screen.
“SurrealEstate” stars Tim Rozon (“Wynonna Earp”) as real estate agent Luke Roman, the head of the Roman Agency. Luke and his team specialize in selling houses that no one else can because they are haunted or possessed. In fact, Luke would rather risk his life dealing with a dog from hell than allow the seller to lower the price. His colleagues, August Ripley (Maurice Dean Wint) and Father Phil (Adam Korson), investigate the houses to determine what is causing the supernatural unrest, and then the team works to stop the spirits so the house can be sold.
In the premiere, Luke and his team gain a new member, highly successful real estate agent Susan Ireland (Sarah Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”). Luke hires her to help with the public relations side of the business, although he doesn’t share what the business really is. And when Luke’s attention gets divided between two homes, Susan is forced to get up to speed very quickly to keep a barracuda real estate agent from suing the agency. Meanwhile, Luke finds himself in a dangerous situation in a home that has a big secret.
Every show like this needs the semi-creepy total believer, and Wint fills the bill perfectly while Levy is incredibly engaging as the seemingly wide-eyed newbie. But this show belongs to Rozon, whose good looks and charm win you over instantly. He’ll have you hooked from the moment Luke opens his laptop to explain the Roman Agency to a potential client.
I think you all know that I do not do creepy, and this one definitely classifies as creepy (I totally watched one haunting scene with my hand over my eyes). But the concept is too clever to ignore. And the house-of-the-week plots are supplemented by a fascinating continuing story I am not at liberty to divulge.
Despite the possible nightmares, I thoroughly enjoyed “SurrealEstate” and will definitely be checking out the rest of the episodes. But I can guarantee you that I will watch them in the daylight. Not to mention that I will absolutely research my next home much more thoroughly before I buy it.
“SurrealEstate” premieres at 10 p.m. Friday, July 16, on Syfy. “Wynonna Earp” fans should stay tuned for the third episode, which will feature a guest-starring turn by Melanie Scrofano, who played Wynonna.