After more than eight years on “Days of Our Lives” playing serial-killer-turned-leading-man Ben Weston, Robert Scott Wilson has started airing in a new role as Alexander Kiriakis. “Days of Our Lives” airs at 1 p.m. weekdays.
In June, three-time Daytime Emmy winner Peter Bergman signed a new five-year deal to continue playing Jack Abbott on “The Young and the Restless.” The loyalty shown by CBS, the show and Bergman to ink the new contract is a big deal in an industry known for shuffling actors on a regular basis. Just ask fans of “Days of Our Lives.”
In two months, “Days” said goodbye to five main characters — Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller), Eli and Lani Grant (Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers) and supercouple Ben and Ciara Weston (Robert Scott Wilson and Victoria Konefal). But just last week, Wilson returned in a new role, playing Alexander Kiriakis. The moves have left fans a little confused as to what head writer Ron Carlivati and the show are doing.
So what is happening here? In a nutshell, “Days” has decided to stick with the people who want to stick with it.
Miller, Archey, Stowers and Konefal chose not to sign new contracts. Rather than keep them on recurring status, forcing the show to work both production and storylines around their personal schedules, “Days” chose to cut them loose. Since Wilson is still under contract, they gave him a new role in order to give Ben and Ciara a happy ending.
While it was difficult to say goodbye to all four characters, in my opinion, the show had no choice. Recurring works well for characters like Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who can drift in and out of stories. But with lead characters like Abigail, you can only send them out of town so many times without the story stalling. And you don’t want to see your favorite couples split up just because one actor is on contract and the other isn’t.
All of the exits have been tough for fans to take, but it’s Abigail that has them most upset. And while I was initially shocked they’d make a move as drastic as murdering her, I’ve been enjoying where the story has gone. Abigail’s death has allowed the best actor in daytime, Billy Flynn (Chad), to basically teach a masterclass in acting as he plays a loving husband’s grief and anger. Plus, does anyone ever really die in Salem?
Casting Wilson in another role may be the riskier move, but as a big fan of his, I appreciate the show finding a way to keep Wilson without breaking up Ben and Ciara. Wilson is clearly having fun playing a character not saddled with all of Ben’s baggage. I’m hoping he and Flynn will share a lot more scenes together now that Wilson is no longer playing a character who tried to kill Flynn’s.
For fans who are still unsure, I offer the words I say to myself whenever something happens on “Days” that I don’t like: In Ron I trust. I may not always agree with Carlivati, but I always believe he will find a way to make it work.
“Days of Our Lives” airs at 1 p.m. weekdays on NBC and streams exclusively on Peacock.
