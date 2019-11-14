“My love, you’ve been asleep for an entire year.”
And with those words, “Days of Our Lives” celebrated its 54th anniversary by completely turning the show — and daytime — on its ear.
In case you missed it, “Days” heroine Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) was pushed off a balcony by the evil Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) and ended up in a coma. Her devastated husband, Jack (Matthew Ashford), turned over an hourglass — just like the one from the show’s signature opening — praying that when the sands ran out that Jennifer would wake up. That’s exactly what happened, only much to Jennifer’s — and our — surprise, we were watching the sands run out a whole year later.
And now, everything has changed. Couples have split, heroes are in jail, babies have been born, and popular characters have died. And that was just Monday’s episode.
Time jumps are common in prime time, but this is the first time a daytime drama has done one. So, the obvious question is, why? In an interview with TVInsider.com, “Days” head writer Ron Carlivati said it’s something he’s wanted to do in daytime for a long time. “It’s this idea of almost a reboot thing where you can suddenly just take stories to a new place,” Carlivati said. “A lot can happen in a year, especially on a soap opera. So we thought, ‘Wow, wouldn’t it be fun that all of that stuff has happened and the audience is thrown in at once, and then we slowly peel back and reveal what happened.’”
As I’m writing this, I have only seen one episode after the time jump and have only the winter preview promo released by NBC to give me any clue as to what is going to happen next, as spoilers have been few and far between. But even with just those two things, I can tell you that, yes, this is a whole lot of fun. “Days” was on a creative roll, but some storylines — especially the two pregnancies — were on the verge of getting tedious. A total reset like this keeps that from happening. One of the biggest complaints about soaps is that stories move too slowly. Erasing an entire year pretty much throws that right out the window.
And the guessing game as to how these characters got into their new situations is pretty entertaining, especially when Carlivati throws in twists like the one at the end of Monday’s episode. I love it when a show makes me gasp out loud, and I’ve got a feeling I’ve got plenty of those moments coming over the next few weeks.
One thing Carlivati did not mention in his interview was ratings, but there’s no doubt that a little buzz would go a long way to helping “Days” get a renewal past September 2020. And I fully support anything that keeps those sands continuing to slip through that hourglass.
“Days of Our Lives” airs at 1 p.m. weekdays on NBC. Remember that any preempted episodes will be available later that same day on the NBC app and at NBC.com.