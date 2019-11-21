There are few performers I would put in the category of national treasure. Betty White is one, and I would absolutely consider Dolly Parton to be another. At 73, her voice and songwriting skills are just as sharp as ever.
But it’s her extensive past catalog of hits that inspires the new Netflix anthology series, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.” Parton herself introduces all eight episodes of the series, sharing insight into her writing process for the song that inspires each episode.
Since Parton’s songs are often vivid stories, bringing them to life on the small screen is really a no-brainer. And it’s also a no-brainer that one of the episodes would focus on the iconic “Jolene.” But the episode takes an entirely different direction from the song, and that’s a shame, as the new take just can’t compete with the original.
Julianne Hough takes on the title role of Jolene, an aspiring singer/songwriter working and singing at a honkytonk bar while dreaming of moving to Nashville. One night at the bar, she meets suburban housewife Emily (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), who is caught in a lackluster marriage. The two strike up an unlikely friendship. But when Emily learns a big secret about Jolene, she starts to worry Jolene might be getting a little too close to her husband (Dallas Roberts). Parton plays Babe, the owner of the honkytonk.
The majority of the hour is devoted to the friendship of Jolene and Emily and women supporting women, which is very different from the song’s premise. So when the episode decides to return to the original story, even quoting actual lyrics, it’s a little jarring since not enough groundwork was laid for the twist to make sense.
Hough is solid as Jolene, she just doesn’t get much to work with as her character doesn’t get the same development in the movie that Parton gave her in the song. Paisley is well cast as Emily, but her character doesn’t quite work either, mostly because Paisley and Roberts aren’t believable as a couple since he has zero chemistry with her — or Hough, for that matter.
Even with all of that said, the episode is still worth watching for one reason — Parton. Babe is a perfect part for her as she gets to play the mother figure to Jolene. And when she takes the stage to sing with Hough, she shows she’s still got it in spades.
Interestingly, Parton told TV Guide that she was a little worried about adapting “Jolene” and was curious how the fans would respond to the new take in the episode. I think the majority of fans will be disappointed like I was, but let’s face it. Any time we get to spend with Parton is never time wasted.
“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” begins streaming Friday, Nov. 22, on Netflix. Please note that “Jolene” does contain adult situations and one instance of strong language. Songs featured in the other seven episodes are “If I Had Wings,” “Cracker Jack,” “Sugar Hill,” “Two Doors Down,” “JJ Sneed,” “Down From Dover” and “These Old Bones.”