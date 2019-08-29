I interrupt my usual reviews and previews to bring you the biggest television news of last week - Lizzie McGuire is back.
There are those of you who will argue that the premiere of the trailer for "The Mandalorian," the first live-action "Star Wars" series, was bigger news. But you would be wrong, because in my humble opinion, not even Carl Weathers joining the "Star Wars" universe can top Hilary Duff returning to the role that put her on the map.
For those who don't remember, "Lizzie McGuire" was a Disney Channel hit series from 2001-04 that starred Duff as Lizzie, a 13-year-old trying to find her way through middle school and life with her family. Her true thoughts are exposed through her animated alter ego, which we see in sequences interspersed with the live action.
The series spawned a 2003 film, "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," which took Lizzie and her friends to Europe, where she was mistaken for an international pop star. But that would be the end of Lizzie's story as a planned movie sequel and new high school-focused series never materialized as Duff and her representatives and Disney could not come to a contract agreement. Duff went on to star in a string of successful films, and Lizzie faded into Disney history.
But during last week's D23 Expo showcasing all things Disney, it was announced Duff will return to her signature role for a new series on the streaming platform, Disney+. In this sequel to the original series, Lizzie will be a 30-year-old fashionista navigating life in New York City. Animated Lizzie will return, still a 13-year-old, to share what Lizzie is really thinking. No word on a premiere date, or whether any other original cast members will return. The new series comes from the original's creator, Terri Minsky.
In addition to "Lizzie," Disney+ will feature a library of Disney, Pixar and Marvel content, as well as other original series, including "The Mandalorian" and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," which follows a group of students preparing to stage a production of "High School Musical." The service will cost $6.99 per month, but Disney will also offer a triple-service bundle with Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month. And, yes, this means that Disney movies and series will eventually disappear from Netflix and newer titles like "Avengers: Endgame" will go straight to Disney+.
Disney+ will begin streaming Nov. 12. In the meantime, I'll get out my Hilary Duff CDs (yes, I have them all) and my "Lizzie" movie soundtrack in preparation for Lizzie's return.
To learn more about Disney+, visit www.disneyplus.com.
Next week, I'll begin my celebration of my all-time favorite show as it hits a major milestone.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.