It was only a matter of time before someone produced a show that used life in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic as the launchpad for its stories. But I had no idea that show would be as good as Freeform’s “Love in the Time of Corona.”
“Love” perfectly captures the drama, the humor, the angst, the boredom — all the things we experienced when we were forced to stay at home — in an extremely well-written and beautifully acted way. The show is also a bit of a production marvel, using remote technology to film an ensemble of real-life couples, friends and families in their actual homes.
Though filmed apart, the four stories weave together seamlessly. James and Sade (Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson) are a married couple spending more time together due to a halt in James’ work travel schedule. They contemplate having another baby, while James plays catchup on learning the needs of his current family. Singer-songwriter Elle (Rainey Qualley) sees a possible opening in her relationship with roommate Oscar (Tommy Dorfman) that may allow them to become more than just friends. Separated couple Paul and Sarah (Gil Bellows and Rya Kihlstedt) pretend to be happily married for the benefit of their daughter, Sophie (Ava Bellows), who has just returned from college to quarantine at home. And Nanda (L. Scott Caldwell), James’ mother, continues to prepare for her 50th wedding anniversary party, even though she is currently unable to visit her husband (Charlie Robinson) in his rehab facility.
The cast is amazing and since most of them are already family or friends, the chemistry is enormous. I’ve developed a huge crush on Odom Jr. since watching “Hamilton”, and he does nothing to change that here as James struggles with the realization that he doesn’t really know his family. It’s fun watching the Bellows, who clearly had a lot of fun working together. And, Dorfman is so adorable, you want him to come quarantine with you.
But what really makes “Love” work is that it’s real. I could see myself and my husband in James and Sade as his change in work schedule has caused us to spend more time together than we ever have. The romantic drama as Elle and Oscar explore relationship possibilities is completely realistic, and we all know stories of couples separated by rehabilitation center visitation restrictions. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll sympathize, and you’ll be totally uplifted. All that in just four 30-minute episodes.
I was a little apprehensive about “Love” using COVID-19 as a backdrop for its stories since I’m pretty sure we’re all over it by now. But good TV is good TV. “Love” is not only entertaining, it also gives us hope that our favorite TV shows can find a way to make new episodes safely without sacrificing good story.
The four-part limited series “Love in the Time of Corona” airs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, on Freeform. The episodes will also be available on Hulu the following day.