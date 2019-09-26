I made sure to watch CBS’ “Evil” in the daylight because I was sure it would creep me out. The pilot focuses on a possible demonic possession, after all, and the trailer totally scared the you-know-what out of me.
So I was surprised to find just how not creepy “Evil” is, which turns out to be the biggest problem of the show that gets my vote as the weakest of the new broadcast fall offerings.
“Evil” stars Katja Herbers as psychologist Kristen Bouchard, a cash-strapped mother of four with an MIA husband, who makes her living as an expert witness for prosecutors. But when the witness opportunities dry up after she refuses to lie on the stand, Kristen accepts a job from priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) to help investigate phenomena, such as possessions and miracles, for the Catholic Church. Kristen, who doesn’t believe in such things, starts to rethink her position while investigating the possible possession of a serial killer. She is really taken for a loop when she encounters the mysterious Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), who seems to genuinely enjoy when people do horrible things.
One of my biggest TV pet peeves is when a show concentrates so much on trying to shock us that it sacrifices the story, and that certainly happens here. And, it doesn’t help when the attempts to shock ultimately end up coming off weak and slightly laughable. There are some creepy moments — especially when Emerson hits the screen — but the writers completely take away their impact with an ending to the initial hour that falls just short of making sense.
My biggest problem with the show is that it never quite figures out the point it wants to make. Are we supposed to believe that these supernatural evils exist in the world, or are we supposed to think social media is the real evil, as David suggests? My guess is that the show’s creators, Michelle and Robert King (“The Good Wife”), are hoping to start debates over those very questions, much like the discussions in their own home. But I think the show would be better served by choosing a side.
For the record, “Evil” is not horrible, thanks in large part to its strong cast, but it does need to find itself. And I never thought I would say this, but a little more creepiness would go a long way.
“Evil” premieres at 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, on CBS.