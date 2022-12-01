‘Tis the season for the five broadcast networks to jump into heartwarming Christmas movies and specials. And while I haven’t seen all of them, I feel pretty secure in saying NBC is kicking things off with the best of the season with the extraordinary Dolly Parton. The outstanding “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” will make you laugh, cry, sing and cheer as Parton beautifully shares lessons on God, love, family and inclusiveness.
In “Magic,” after an inspirational snowfall, Dolly (Parton playing herself) decides that she needs to do a Christmas special at her beloved Dollywood with her regular producer, Sam Haskell (Tom Everett Scott). But instead of the simple, heartwarming special Sam pitches, Susan (Ana Gasteyer), the NBC executive, orders a live special with tons of dancers, sets and costumes. As the special gets bigger and bigger, Dolly starts to lose sight of her original vision. Fortunately, Dolly is visited by her Three Wise Mountain Men — Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Zach Williams — who remind her what’s truly important about the holiday, helping her to finally make the special she intended. Rounding out her special within the movie are spirited duets with Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and a song with several members of her family.
Parton does so many incredible things outside of music that you almost forget what an amazing performer she is, and this movie does a great job of reminding you. Parton brings the house down from the movie’s opening minutes with a showstopping rendition of “I Will Always Love You” and a run through her iconic “9 to 5.” Her duets with Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Williams are downright goosebump-inducing, and there are plenty of fun songs to get your toes tapping as well.
But this movie is about so much more than Christmas, as Parton clearly has a lot to say and life lessons to impart. Whether it’s telling the devil to “go to Hell in a handbasket,” sharing the importance of people being who they are and family accepting them, or love triumphing over hate, Parton is not at all subtle with her words. And I’m not sure there’s anyone better than Parton to share these important messages.
It’s quite ironic that the premise of the movie is that NBC tries to turn Parton into something she’s not when, in reality, NBC clearly got out of her way and let her do exactly the movie that she wanted — something for which I give the network a lot of credit. This movie is exactly what I needed to start my holiday season, and I know I won’t be alone. Parton is a true inspiration at Christmas and every other time of year.
“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, on NBC. If you miss it, it will be available to stream on Peacock beginning Dec. 2.
