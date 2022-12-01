The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Parton leads a gospel choir through a musical number in her latest holiday movie, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic,” premiering at 8 p.m. Thursday on NBC.

 Katherine Bomboy | NBC

‘Tis the season for the five broadcast networks to jump into heartwarming Christmas movies and specials. And while I haven’t seen all of them, I feel pretty secure in saying NBC is kicking things off with the best of the season with the extraordinary Dolly Parton. The outstanding “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” will make you laugh, cry, sing and cheer as Parton beautifully shares lessons on God, love, family and inclusiveness.

In “Magic,” after an inspirational snowfall, Dolly (Parton playing herself) decides that she needs to do a Christmas special at her beloved Dollywood with her regular producer, Sam Haskell (Tom Everett Scott). But instead of the simple, heartwarming special Sam pitches, Susan (Ana Gasteyer), the NBC executive, orders a live special with tons of dancers, sets and costumes. As the special gets bigger and bigger, Dolly starts to lose sight of her original vision. Fortunately, Dolly is visited by her Three Wise Mountain Men — Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Zach Williams — who remind her what’s truly important about the holiday, helping her to finally make the special she intended. Rounding out her special within the movie are spirited duets with Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and a song with several members of her family.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

