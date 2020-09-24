It’s one of the most fascinating success stories in TV history.
In 1999, a quirky animated show featuring a talking dog and a baby with a British accent threatening to kill his mother debuted on Fox. Unfortunately, the network moved it all over the schedule and after three seasons, the show was canceled in 2002.
But that was far from the end. The first two seasons were released on DVD in 2003, and the set sold 400,000 copies within a month. Reruns of the show began airing on Cartoon Network, and it became a ratings smash. Fox took notice of the show’s popularity and brought it back in 2005. And Sunday, “Family Guy” begins its 19th season by airing its milestone 350th episode.
In the episode, baby Stewie (Seth MacFarlane) says his first word (that someone other than Brian the dog can hear) and, no surprise, it’s a swear word. When Lois (Alex Borstein) is shunned by the other moms because of Stewie’s outburst, she sets out to find where Stewie learned the word.
The episode is standard “Family” fare. There are extremely inappropriate jokes about things that really shouldn’t be the subject of jokes. And there’s one disgusting scene I watched with no sound. But overall, the episode is hilarious — even though I laughed several times I knew I shouldn’t. The episode does take a heartwarming turn, but only for a second, as the show has never been known for following traditional sitcom rules.
Despite its crass content, which I’m generally not fond of, I was a “Family” fan from the very beginning. I watched it whenever I could find it, and I was one of those 400,000 who bought the first DVD set. Though I don’t watch it as much since its return, I still like to catch it every now and then, and I always laugh. But I do my fair amount of cringing as well.
There is zero question that “Family” is not for everyone. But even those who don’t find it funny can still appreciate its path to success, with the fans showing a network the error of its ways. And it deserves congratulations for reaching such a milestone — even if that milestone ends up offending everyone in the city of Boston.
The 350th episode of “Family Guy” airs at 9:30 pm. Sunday, Sept. 27, on Fox.