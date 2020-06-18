Sunday is Father’s Day, which means television writers everywhere are making their lists of great TV dads.
No doubt, Jack Pearson of “This Is Us” is on a lot of those lists. I would also add Sandy Cohen of “The O.C.,” Danny Tanner from “Full House” and Martin Crane from “Frasier.” And, yes, I would put Cliff Huxtable (“The Cosby Show”) on my list, too.
But when it comes to the best TV dad, that list for me begins and ends with the father on one of my all-time favorite shows — Steven Keaton of “Family Ties.”
I’ve always thought a good Dad — TV or otherwise — is one that supports their kids in their individual endeavors and doesn’t try to make their children into something they’re not.
Steven (as portrayed by the underappreciated Michael Gross) was a fantastic example of this, as he and oldest son Alex (Michael J. Fox) couldn’t have been more different. Steven was a former flower child while Alex had a picture of Richard Nixon in his bedroom.
But never once during the show did Steven discourage Alex from his chosen Wall Street career path or try to burn that Nixon picture. And someone had to buy Alex all of those monogrammed sweaters and ties.
But what made Steven a good TV dad is that he was real.
He didn’t have the answer to everything, and he was always honest with his kids, even if that meant getting angry with them.
Steven’s finest half-hour (and maybe Gross’ as well) came during season three and the classic episode, “4 RMS OCN VU.”
While Steven and Elyse are out of town, Alex turns the house into Keaton Manor, a full-service hotel for people visiting for the big football game. But when Steven has to cut his trip short, he returns just in time to see the opposing team’s kangaroo mascot jumping all over Alex.
Steven was so angry that the only thing he could do was run his hand through his hair and all over his face and grunt.
When he finally spoke, we got one of his most memorable speeches. This leads Alex to make a speech of his own and extend his hand to his father.
The traditional sitcom dad would have ignored the handshake and wrapped his son in a hug. But Steven was more real than that so he did the only thing he could do. He ran his hand through his hair and all over his face, grunted and walked away.
Maybe the reason I identify with Steven so much is that he reminds me a little of my dad.
Now my brother and I never had a kangaroo in the house, and I never had a picture of Richard Nixon in my bedroom.
But there have been some interesting endeavors over the years, and Dad has supported every one.
He may not have all the answers, but he certainly has a lot of them, and I’m always proud when people recognize me as his daughter. To my dad, and all the dads out there, Happy Father’s Day!