There really didn’t look to be anything special about NBC’s new comedy, “Indebted.” But the combination of Fran Drescher and Steven Weber was just too interesting to pass up, so I took the time to watch the pilot. And then I made the time to watch another episode, and then a third.
Because what I discovered is that it’s true there’s absolutely nothing groundbreaking about the show. But funny is funny and “Indebted” is extremely funny with just the simplest of concepts and a fantastic cast.
Dave and Rebecca (Adam Pally and Abby Elliott) are young parents who feel like they’ve finally gotten their lives back now that their kids are grown up enough to be past diapers and other baby things. But then Dave’s wealthy parents, Stew and Debbie (Weber and Drescher), show up to announce that they’re broke, and Dave and Rebecca allow them to move in while their house is renovated in preparation for being sold. Dave’s sister, Joanna (Jessy Hodges), drops in from time to time to visit with her parents and check on the new living situation.
In the premiere, when Stew and Debbie start an online fundraising campaign to help them with their debt, their accompanying video reveals a whole lot more than just their story. In two hilarious future episodes provided to critics, Dave and Rebecca’s son is flagged as possibly being gifted, which results in Dave learning some big secrets from his childhood, and the family tries to refrain from gossip in order to get along with Joanna’s new girlfriend.
You would expect a show like this to be full of inappropriate scenes with the parents — things like interrupting intimate moments, showing up unexpectedly and ruining events, and doing things with the kids the parents don’t approve of—and the premiere has plenty of those. But the show doesn’t dwell on those clichés and instead the family actually ends up getting along, allowing them to gel like a comedy team. No doubt the writers will go back to that well as the show goes on, but it’s great to see them exploring many more storyline possibilities other than the obvious ones.
The combination of Drescher and Weber was what drew me in, and they are outstanding together. I’ve always liked Drescher, and Debbie is a great role for her; and Weber, who is always a welcome sight, gets to play the loveable clueless guy and does it beautifully. Elliott, whom I loved on “Saturday Night Live,” finally gets the leading sitcom role she’s long deserved, knocking it out of the park, while Pally and Hodges offer solid support as well.
As I said, there’s nothing groundbreaking, or even all that original about the show. But sometimes we just need familiar faces making us laugh, and I am indebted to NBC for recognizing that.
“Indebted” premieres at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, on NBC.