I was never a fan of “Fantasy Island.” I would watch long enough to see Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize) say, “The plane, the plane,” and then I’d go to bed. I found “Island” to be creepy because even though its premise of fulfilling people’s fantasies was a happy one, the stories often carried a seedy underbelly, usually exposing the root of the person’s desires. And as a kid under 10, seedy was just not something I handled very well.
Now, FOX is giving the over-40 me a second chance to revisit “Island” with a splashy new reboot. But while I definitely can handle the creepy factor a lot better, I’m still not a fan, despite a mesmerizing leading performance.
For those of you who have forgotten, the original “Island” starred Ricardo Montalban as the mysterious Mr. Roarke, who granted paid guests to his special island their ultimate fantasies, thanks to the unexplained magic of the island. But often, the fantasies turned into moral lessons or deeper dives into the guests’ psyche.
In this reboot, Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez), a descendant of Mr. Roarke, is now in charge of granting fantasies on the island. In the premiere, a news anchor (Bellamy Young) asks to be able to eat non-stop without gaining weight after an on-air breakdown over donuts. And an elderly couple asks for the opportunity to be young and healthy for a few days before one of them (Kiara Barnes) gets sicker with terminal cancer. Assisting Elena is the island’s transportation director, Javier (John Gabriel Rodriquez), who clearly has a thing for his boss.
Sanchez is phenomenal as Elena. It’s hard to imagine the show could’ve cast the role any better with her perfect combination of mysterious, sexy, charismatic, caring and, when necessary, disapproving. It’s a real star turn for Sanchez, who deserves a lot of buzz for her performance.
But even as incredible as Sanchez is, she can’t smooth over the pilot’s huge story flaws. One storyline gets a ton of interesting buildup, but no real payoff. The other should have been a straightforward heartfelt story, but it gets totally messed up with what I consider to be a completely unnecessary twist.
If you were a fan of the original, you’re probably going to like this one. But if, like me, you weren’t into the ‘80s classic, this new version does nothing to make you feel better about it. If you’re completely new to “Island,” I would watch just long enough to see Sanchez say, “Welcome to Fantasy Island,” and then switch to something else before you find yourself disappointed that your fantasies of a satisfying show are not fulfilled.
“Fantasy Island” premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, on FOX.