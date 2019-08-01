It was the summer of 1987, and my favorite soap opera couple was in serious peril on "Another World."
Just hours before his wedding, supercop Adam Cory (Ed Fry) had just watched a videotape exposing his fiance and fellow cop M.J. McKinnon (Sally Spencer) as a former prostitute. Still in shock from what he had seen, Adam opened his door to go confront M.J. only to find her already standing there, ready to confess her past. I was on the edge of my seat waiting to see what happened next.
Of course, if you know anything about the summer of 1987, you know that I was waiting for quite a while as "Another World" was pre-empted for weeks by the Iran-Contra hearings. But why I was so anxious for the show to come back, I have no idea, as I knew my favorite couple - who had captivated me like no other before - was going to be history. And they were, as there was no way squeaky clean Adam could marry someone who had lied about an illegal past.
The breakup led to some incredible drama and outstanding performances from Spencer, as M.J. confessed her past to her family. We did get a small glimmer of hope, as there was a chance at reconciliation, but M.J. blew it, forcing Adam to tell her off in one of my all-time favorite soap scenes.
The good news is that eventually the duo did reunite - off-screen - when Fry left the show the following year, as Adam decided to find M.J. and give their relationship another chance.
Adam and M.J. never came back to the "World" canvas, which was disappointing, but it did allow me to imagine the two of them living happily ever after without the usual soap opera machinations to keep them apart.
Last week, I learned that Spencer died July 13 after a battle with leukemia. The news was announced on Facebook, by none other than Fry.
"She and I were 'almost TV man and wife,' but we were instant and long-term friends," he wrote. "She is one of those vivid, generous, loving, wise, smiling souls that the world can never get enough of."
Since her run on "World," Spencer had given up acting and gone into education. At California State University-Northridge, Dr. Sally Spencer worked to create technology for virtual social work, counseling and teaching.
Her work impacted, and will continue to impact, thousands of students around the world. But I'm not sure that impact can ever measure up to the one she had on a 12-year-old girl in Getaway, Ohio. Spencer's work helped inspire numerous writings, and quite honestly, still inspires my work today.
If I ever find the time to start that novel, I know the spirit of M.J. and Adam will be in it. Thirty-two years later, they are still my favorite soap opera couple of all time. And I'm pretty sure they always will be.
My thoughts and prayers go out to Spencer's family and friends.
