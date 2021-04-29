“How I Met Your Mother” was one of the most original and inventive sitcoms in TV history. And then it went off the air with one of the worst — if not the worst — series finales ever. So going back down that rabbit hole just never really occurred to me as a possibility.
But in a Hollywood where there seem to be no original ideas anymore, Hulu announced last week it has ordered “How I Met Your Father,” a spin-off of the original “Mother.”
For those of you who didn’t watch, “Mother” was the story of Ted (Josh Radnor) recalling for his children how he met their mother. We saw Ted and his friends navigate their lives, while we watched Ted date woman after woman, teasing the viewer with whether or not that woman would be the famous mother. “Father” will do the same from the female point of view, with Hilary Duff starring as Sophie, recalling her love story for her son.
I am a big Duff fan and try to catch her in everything she does. But she’s on her own this time as I can’t possibly commit myself to this concept again. I admit, I can hold TV grudges for quite a while and seven years later, I still feel completely betrayed by “Mother,” which at one point was one of my very favorite shows.
For those of you who didn’t get burned, the show ended with us finally meeting the mother, after nine seasons, only to watch her die, so that Ted could reunite with his friend Robin (Cobie Smulders) and the creators could fix their “mistake” of eliminating Robin as the mother in the first episode.
The finale was a total slap to the face for longtime fans who had invested so much time into learning the identity of the mother, not to mention the time invested in Robin’s two-year relationship with Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), which ended in divorce in a total throwaway scene in the finale. To this day, I still can’t watch “Mother” reruns because they seem like a complete waste of time now that I know the journey really meant nothing. So, the chances of me going on this journey with “Father” are pretty slim. Maybe I’ll catch up with it nine years down the road after someone convinces me that it doesn’t end badly.
While we await the premiere of “Father,” the original “How I Met Your Mother” is currently available to stream on Hulu.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.