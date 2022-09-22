The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

feds

Niecy Nash-Betts stars as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI, in the new ABC drama, “The Rookie: Feds,” premiering at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

 Raymond Liu | ABC

One of Hollywood’s favorite stories is the underdog “fish out of water”: A person who seems completely out of their element struggles to make it work and be accepted, but in the end, stays true to who they are, ignoring the naysayers to ultimately save the day (think Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde”). It’s a tried-and-true formula that’s been done many times. So, if you’re going to go down that road again, it helps to have a fresh take and/or a dynamic star.

ABC’s “The Rookie” spinoff, “The Rookie: Feds,” doesn’t really give us anything new, but it does have the always outstanding Niecy Nash-Betts in a role she was born to play. And that, combined with a strong supporting cast, helps make “Feds” worth watching, despite its lack of originality.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you