It’s rare for me to sit down and binge a show on a streaming service, but that’s exactly what I did last weekend. So was it “The Crown” or “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”? Nope, it was “Fuller House,” and I am not ashamed to admit that.
Part one of the fifth and final season of “Fuller” was quietly released Friday, Dec. 5, on Netflix. And the lack of fanfare is a huge shame, because these nine episodes are the strongest of the series thus far.
For those of you not familiar, “Fuller” is the sequel to “Full House,” which ran on ABC from 1987 to 1995. It focuses on the oldest Tanner daughter, D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), and her extended family. When her husband died, her younger sister, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and her best friend, Kimmy (Andrea Barber), moved in to help her raise her kids. Through the show’s four seasons, D.J.’s family grows to include both Kimmy’s daughter and fiancé, Fernando (Juan Pablo di Pace), her boyfriend Steve (Scott Weinger) and Stephanie’s fiancé and Kimmy’s brother, Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch). Characters from the original series drop in from time to time to help D.J. as well.
When season four concluded, surrogate Kimmy had given birth to Stephanie and Jimmy’s daughter. Season five picks up with Stephanie and Jimmy bringing her home with Stephanie trying to manage motherhood without D.J.’s interference. During the nine episodes, both Stephanie and Jimmy find new careers, and D.J. and Steve finally act like a regular couple. Plus, Fernando deals with retirement while Kimmy decides if he truly is the man for her.
“Fuller” still follows the original’s formula of sentimental speeches, lots of hugs and solving everyone’s problems in just 30 minutes, but these episodes didn’t come off quite as sappy as past ones. And they are absolutely hilarious as I found myself laughing out loud a lot. With D.J. and Steve finally established as a normal couple, the show is able to just focus on the characters and the wacky things they do as opposed to continuing a pointless love triangle or creating situations to keep the couple apart.
Bure is an excellent anchor for the show, and Sweetin and Barber are great in support. Plus, the kids are extremely talented as well. But the standout of every episode is di Pace, who always provides the funniest moments. It’s hard to believe that you’re watching the same actor who played such a slimy villain on the “Dallas” reboot several years back.
If you’re looking for an entertaining show the whole family can watch together without any worries of having to explain inappropriate situations or cover up bad language, you can’t go wrong with the squeaky clean “Fuller.” Just be warned that when that ninth episode — with its phenomenal flash mob dance sequence — is done, you’re going to be extremely sad. Then you can join me as I wait with bated breath for word on when part two will premiere. And no, I’m not ashamed to admit that one either.
“Fuller House” is available to stream on Netflix.