Since FOX’s new comedy, “Welcome to Flatch,” mines its humor from life in a small town in Ohio, and I’m from a small town in Ohio, I was a little worried. But after watching the first two episodes, I found “Flatch” to be much less insulting than I was expecting. However, while I managed to not yell at the screen, I didn’t really laugh at it either.
Based on a popular BBC comedy, “Flatch” finds a documentary crew working to capture life in the small town of Flatch, Ohio. The crew instantly zeroes in on cousins and best friends Kelly (Holmes) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Sam Straley). Kelly and Shrub are immature slackers, spending more time pranking the town bus driver than finding a job. Shrub’s main focus is finding ways to impress his crush, while Kelly seeks to gain the attention of her father. Rev. Joseph Binghoffer (Seann William Scott), who the cousins incorrectly refer to as Father Joe, tries to mentor Kelly and Shrub. But he has his own issues as he navigates life in a small town with his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl (Aya Cash), the local newspaper editor.
In the premiere, Kelly and Shrub are preparing for the annual Scarecrow Festival. Shrub is creating an entry for the scarecrow contest, while Kelly is training for the skillet toss, hoping to win the trophy her dad won years before.
But in order for Kelly to win the prize and her dad’s approval, she’ll have to beat both the strong, spirited Mandy Matthews (Krystal Smith) and her rival, Nadine (Taylor Ortega). The second episode finds Kelly starting her own business as Cheryl investigates the disappearance of the town sign.
My initial reaction to the show was to say it’s bad, because it’s not funny. I laughed a few times, just not nearly as much as you should at a comedy. But as I began to write this, I started to think about Shrub and Kelly and how quickly I started to care about them. Sure, they were annoying at first, but by the end of the second episode, I was heartbroken that Kelly just couldn’t seem to quite get her dad’s attention. And I was totally rooting for Shrub to finally catch the eye of his crush. So, if I was that invested in the characters, could the show really be all that bad?
Honestly, the show can be downright heartwarming. And the slice of life “Flatch” presents is mostly accurate. But it’s clear the writers want me to think small town traditions like tossing skillets are so ridiculous, I’ll laugh at just the sight of them. But since I’m a big fan of local festivals and those traditions, I didn’t. And a comedy that you don’t laugh at is a bit problematic.
“Welcome to Flatch” premieres at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, on FOX. The first seven episodes of the show will also be available to stream on Hulu and FOX Now the same day.