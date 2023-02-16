The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NUP_199797_00314.JPG

Billy Flynn, who plays Chad DiMera on “Days of Our Lives” poses at the “Day of Days” event Nov. 12 in L.A.

 Todd Williamson | Peacock

I pride myself in not getting tongue-tied when I have the opportunity to interview celebrities. But when I thanked Billy Flynn of “Days of Our Lives” for taking the time to talk to me, and he responded by thanking me for wanting to talk to him, I admit it. I was completely speechless. I mean, who wouldn’t want to talk to the best actor in soaps?

Once I got my voice back, Flynn and I had a fascinating conversation in which I learned Flynn is fiercely protective of his character, Chad DiMera, incredibly serious about his craft and more than ready to defend the soap opera genre to all critics.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

