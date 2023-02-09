The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NUP_199797_01361.JPG

Billy Flynn (far right) poses with his “Days of Our Lives” castmates Camila Banus, Robert Scott Wilson and Abigail Klein at the “Day of Days” event Nov. 12, 2022.

 Todd Williamson | Peacock

This weekend, many couples will be celebrating Valentine’s Day. It’s around this time that TV writers start sharing their thoughts about TV’s best couples. And you can’t have a good couple without strong chemistry.

I recently had the opportunity to talk with someone who knows a lot about chemistry — Billy Flynn, who plays Chad DiMera on “Days of Our Lives.” Flynn is the type of actor who meshes well with everyone, so I was shocked when he told me that fans were saying they didn’t see any chemistry between Chad and his potential new love, Stephanie (Abigail Klein). Flynn’s thoughts were confirmed for me a week later in a “Soap Opera Digest” poll regarding with whom Stephanie was more compatible.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.‘Auto’ continues to rev up the comedy in its second season

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you