A spinoff usually shares a lot of traits of the original show, but “Katy Keene,” a spinoff of “Riverdale,” is almost the complete opposite of its mother ship as it eschews the doom and gloom for a fun, colorful and musical setting. But, thankfully, it does retain that same soapy drama as just like “Riverdale,” there is much more to each character than initially meets the eye.
Lucy Hale stars as Katy Keene, a fashionable young woman loving life in New York City while trying to manage the pressures of working for Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), a legendary personal shopper. Her real dream is to be a fashion designer as she designs nearly all of her clothes and clothes for her friends. Katy’s roommate, Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), has dreams of starring on Broadway while currently taking the stage at a local bar as his alter ego, Ginger. Their friend, Pepper (Julia Chan), is a gossip columnist who seems to know everything and everyone.
In the premiere, the trio is joined by Katy and Jorge’s new roommate, Josie (Ashleigh Murray), who moves from Riverdale to New York City to pursue a music career. She quickly meets record producer Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), and seems well on her way. But unexpected foes create some potholes in Josie’s road to stardom. Fortunately, she quickly bonds with Katy, Jorge and Pepper, who help each other through tough times.
The show may be called “Katy Keene,” but it’s a complete ensemble piece as we follow all four characters pursuing their dreams. It reminds me a lot of “Glee” when several characters moved to New York — complete with singing — only much more fun.
It’s important to note that just like “Riverdale,” these aren’t really the classic Archie Comics characters you may know, but that’s not a bad thing. Executive producer Greg Berlanti (“Riverdale,” the Arrowverse) has continued his hot streak of successfully adapting long established characters for today’s TV viewers. Berlanti’s twists on each character open a door to different, more modern stories and not just the same tired romantic competitions we’ve been reading in the Archie pages for years.
“Katy Keene” premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, on The CW.
Before I end this column, I need to take a few words to acknowledge the all-around excellence of “Days of Our Lives” last week. We finally found out just what we missed during the time jump when three characters died on the same day. It was brutal to watch at times, but the performances were mesmerizing and the writing was outstanding. It was the best week of television I’ve seen in a long time, and it’s a shame that so many people missed it due to preemptions. If you are one of those people, do yourself a favor and check out the episodes on NBC.com or the NBC app. Just make sure you’ve got plenty of tissues nearby.