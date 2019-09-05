Ask me my current favorite TV show, and I'll have a hard time answering. But ask me my favorite show of all time, and I won't even hesitate, as the answer to that question is, without a doubt, "Friends."
Later this month, "Friends" will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its premiere. And that means a deluge of merchandise, including home dcor and an exclusive LEGO set. The anniversary also gives birth to a new book, "Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era." Pop culture writer and NYU professor of writing and comedy history Saul Austerlitz uses extensive research and interviews with the show's creators and members of the writing staff and crew to give a behind-the-scenes look at the show that continues to be a television phenomenon. And though there are some interesting tidbits in "Generation," there were also too many things I could have done without that keep "Generation" from being must-see reading.
Austerlitz holds his attributions to an appendix at the end, so "Generation Friends" reads like a personal essay and at times, I think we get too much essay and not enough facts about the show. It's particularly annoying when we get lengthy recaps of dialogue from the series that all "Friends" super fans already know. I was really hoping that the book would finally answer some of the burning questions I've had about the show's storylines for years, so I was disappointed when it didn't come close to coming through.
As much as I love "Friends," I recognize it's not perfect. For example, I'm not sure the writers even knew the definition of continuity. But Austerlitz chooses to write about more controversial topics that make you look at individual jokes in a completely different way, casting the show in a negative light. Though there are no doubt truths to what Austerlitz has to say, I didn't find it appropriate for this type of book. His personal opinions - especially his take on the character of Ross - are better served for another venue not labeled "an inside look."
All that being said, there are enough interesting facts to make "Generation" a worthwhile read, if you're a mega fan like me. Just make sure you skip to the juicy parts.
"Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show that Defined a Television Era" will be released Tuesday, Sept. 17.
There will be some special events surrounding the 25th anniversary as well, and one of those includes special showings of 12 fan-favorite episodes on the big screen, courtesy of Fathom Events. The screenings on Monday, Sept. 23, Saturday, Sept. 28, and Wednesday, Oct. 2, will each feature four episodes of the series and exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content. Locally, the Cinemark theaters in Ashland and at the Huntington Mall, as well as Regal Nitro Stadium 12 in Cross Lanes, will be participating. You can see the specific episodes and buy tickets at www.fathomevents.com.
I'm pretty excited that the special screenings will include my favorite episode. Which one is that? You'll have to wait until next week's column to find out.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.