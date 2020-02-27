Friends Reunion

In this Sept. 22, 2002 file photo, the stars of "Friends," from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose with the award for outstanding comedy series at the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. WarnerMedia announced Friday that the entire original cast of "Friends" will reunite for an unscripted special that will be available on HBO Max when the service debuts in May. 

 The Associated Press

Last week, “Friends” fans finally got the announcement they’d been waiting for: A reunion is going to happen.

However, it’s not Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross reuniting. It’s Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in an unscripted special, which will be filmed on the show’s original soundstage.

Here’s the catch. You can only see the reunion special on HBO Max, the new WarnerMedia streaming service debuting in May and the new streaming home for all 236 “Friends” episodes. The cost? $14.99 per month.

The special will be available on HBO Max’s launch date, so it’s possible there will be a trial period that will allow viewing of the special for free, but that has not been announced.

“Friends” fans have long been clamoring for a reunion. And it’s been annoying not being able to stream episodes since they left Netflix at the end of December.

But with all the streaming services that are available now, is it worth adding one more, especially at such a high cost?

In addition to “Friends,” HBO Max will also be the streaming home of “The Big Bang Theory” and “The West Wing,” as well as several other classic Warner Bros. TV series.

HBO Max will also offer complete seasons of HBO series like “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City,” films from the Warner Bros. library (including DC Comics titles) and new original series, such as the “Gossip Girl” reboot.

HBO Max will also be the home for the more than 50-year-old “Sesame Street” library, with new episodes premiering on the service before airing on PBS.

If you are a current HBO Now subscriber, you will receive HBO Max for free. It’s possible that AT&T wireless customers will have the opportunity to also receive the service at no cost. But it’s still a pretty steep price tag when you consider that Disney+ currently costs only $6.99 per month. And Peacock, NBC Universal’s upcoming streaming service, will offer its premium no-ad service at $9.99 per month with a library including “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Two and a Half Men,” “The King of Queens” and “The Office.” But I guess when you pay $425 million for “Friends” and a reported $500 million for “Bang,” you have to pass that cost along somewhere.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Any “Friends” fan should have all of the DVDs. But streaming makes it much more convenient as you’re able to scroll through the episodes and choose ones to watch instead of deciding beforehand in order to select the correct DVD. It’s a convenience thing, sure, but it’s a big one. Is it worth $14.99 per month? My fellow “Friends” fans and I have got three months to decide. For more information about HBO Max, visit www.hbomax.com.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.