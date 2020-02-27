Last week, “Friends” fans finally got the announcement they’d been waiting for: A reunion is going to happen.
However, it’s not Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross reuniting. It’s Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in an unscripted special, which will be filmed on the show’s original soundstage.
Here’s the catch. You can only see the reunion special on HBO Max, the new WarnerMedia streaming service debuting in May and the new streaming home for all 236 “Friends” episodes. The cost? $14.99 per month.
The special will be available on HBO Max’s launch date, so it’s possible there will be a trial period that will allow viewing of the special for free, but that has not been announced.
“Friends” fans have long been clamoring for a reunion. And it’s been annoying not being able to stream episodes since they left Netflix at the end of December.
But with all the streaming services that are available now, is it worth adding one more, especially at such a high cost?
In addition to “Friends,” HBO Max will also be the streaming home of “The Big Bang Theory” and “The West Wing,” as well as several other classic Warner Bros. TV series.
HBO Max will also offer complete seasons of HBO series like “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City,” films from the Warner Bros. library (including DC Comics titles) and new original series, such as the “Gossip Girl” reboot.
HBO Max will also be the home for the more than 50-year-old “Sesame Street” library, with new episodes premiering on the service before airing on PBS.
If you are a current HBO Now subscriber, you will receive HBO Max for free. It’s possible that AT&T wireless customers will have the opportunity to also receive the service at no cost. But it’s still a pretty steep price tag when you consider that Disney+ currently costs only $6.99 per month. And Peacock, NBC Universal’s upcoming streaming service, will offer its premium no-ad service at $9.99 per month with a library including “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Two and a Half Men,” “The King of Queens” and “The Office.” But I guess when you pay $425 million for “Friends” and a reported $500 million for “Bang,” you have to pass that cost along somewhere.
Now, I know what you’re thinking. Any “Friends” fan should have all of the DVDs. But streaming makes it much more convenient as you’re able to scroll through the episodes and choose ones to watch instead of deciding beforehand in order to select the correct DVD. It’s a convenience thing, sure, but it’s a big one. Is it worth $14.99 per month? My fellow “Friends” fans and I have got three months to decide. For more information about HBO Max, visit www.hbomax.com.