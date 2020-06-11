Last week, Netflix began streaming the fifth and final season of “Fuller House,” finally giving fans a proper chance to say goodbye to the extended Tanner clan.
Back in 1995, when ABC shockingly pulled the plug on the original “Full House” just three weeks before it was scheduled to film its season finale, the show’s writers decided there wasn’t enough time to craft an actual series finale. So, the planned two-part season-ender became the show’s hourlong final act.
In the finale, the youngest Tanner, Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), fell off her horse causing amnesia. The family shared memories from the previous seasons to help trigger her memory, but to no avail, until the final scene when Michelle casually came down the stairs and started acting like normal.
Though Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) got her first kiss and Steve (Scott Weinger) surprisingly returned to take D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) to the prom, the overall tone of the episode was extremely heavy.
Plus, the Michelle-centric story robbed many of the characters of any kind of closure. All in all, it was a pretty disappointing way to say goodbye to such a popular show.
Now, 25 years later, the show gets another chance through its sequel/reboot, “Fuller House,” and I’m happy to report that the show takes full advantage of the opportunity as the finale could not be more perfect.
I’m generally against reboots, but “Fuller,” with its updated twist on the show’s original premise, was an excellent idea from the beginning. In fact, I believe that this is one of the few instances when the reboot is actually better than the original.
That’s due in large part to the cast, including the series MVP, Juan Pablo Di Pace (Fernando), and the hilarious Michael Campion (Jackson), who should get scooped up by a family sitcom immediately. And, bringing Andrea Barber back to play Kimmy Gibbler was a stroke of genius. Having read her autobiography, I know it wasn’t easy for her to return to acting, but her efforts were so worth it for the audience.
If you haven’t seen the “Fuller” finale yet, I wouldn’t dare spoil it for you, but I don’t think it’s giving anything away by saying that there are lots of laughs and tears as D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy have their triple wedding.
It’s a sitcom, so not everything goes according to plan giving the episode lots of laugh-out-loud moments. But if you’re a longtime fan like me, you are definitely going to want to have some tissues ready.
I personally think that Netflix is pulling the plug too soon and that “Fuller” still has many more stories to tell. However, if we have to say goodbye, at least we get to do it the right way this time.
But I would not be surprised to see the Tanner/Fuller/Gibbler/Hale clan return again sometime down the road. After all, as D.J. often says, the door is always open.
The fifth and final season of “Fuller House” is now streaming on Netflix.