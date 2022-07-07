A few years back, ABC decided to add game shows to its summer TV schedule. It was a great call as the mix of reboots and originals are a lot of fun and a refreshing change to the typical summer reality fare.
A new addition this summer is “Generation Gap,” a game show from Jimmy Kimmel and reality guru Mark Burnett. Kelly Ripa hosts the hour, which features family members answering questions about each other’s generations. For example, in the premiere, a young boy is asked to identify Shirley Temple and his older relative is asked to identify Kid Cudi. Contestants must also describe items to their partners, like 8-tracks and PlayStations, and fill in the blanks of popular song titles.
If the concept sounds refreshing and fun, you’re absolutely right as seeing the family members try to figure out the celebrities, music and more from each other’s eras is pretty entertaining. My favorite part in the premiere is when the contestants try to identify the song Ripa’s dad, Joe, is trying to sing. (It’s a favorite of mine, but it still took me a minute to figure it out.) The celebrity mystery guest in the premiere is a little cringey since it’s Ripa’s talk show co-host, Ryan Seacrest, but I can see it being much more fun in future episodes. And the bonus round is like nothing you’ve ever seen before.
If you’re looking for a show you can watch with the entire family this summer, “Gap” absolutely fits the bill. And you may just find yourself learning a thing or two about each other while you’re watching.
“Generation Gap” premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 7, on ABC, after the season premiere of “Press Your Luck.” “Celebrity Family Feud” returns at 8 p.m., and “The $100,000 Pyramid” returns at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 10, also on ABC.
Speaking of summer TV fare, I would be remiss if I did not remind my fellow “Days of Our Lives” fans of the upcoming premiere of season two of “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.” Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso, returning as supercouple Bo and Hope Brady, will be joined by “Days” vets Stephen Nichols (Steve), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Drake Hogestyn (John), as well as Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara). Eileen Davidson is also set to appear, presumably as Kristen DiMera.
Season two of “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” premieres Monday, July 11, on Peacock. The first chapter of “Beyond,” which debuted last fall, received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.