If your home internet slows down considerably this weekend, don’t panic as there’s probably nothing wrong with your connection. It just means that too many people are streaming Disney Plus.
On Friday, July 3, Disney Plus will bring its subscribers into “the room where it happens” by streaming “Hamilton,” the filmed version of the original Broadway production. Disney paid $75 million to bring the Broadway sensation to theaters in October 2021. But with new movies currently not being released, Disney decided to give us an early watch-at-home treat.
If you’re not familiar, “Hamilton” tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton using a blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.
The show was an instant sensation when it debuted on Broadway in 2015, and it went on to win 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
It’s important to note that this is not a theatrical adaptation of a musical; this is a filmed version of the actual original production, and if you’ve seen the trailer, you know the film looks stunning.
Filmed in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, “Hamilton” features the original Broadway cast, including the show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hamilton, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Tony winner Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Tony nominee Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.
One tiny difference “Hamilton” fans will notice is that some of the curse words will be removed to give the film a more Disney-friendly PG-13 rating.
For those of us who have never had the chance to experience “Hamilton” onstage, this is a big deal, and I’m pretty much counting down the days. It’s such a big deal, even my musical-hating husband is going to watch it with me.
Disney Plus is $6.99 per month and is the only place to stream the entire “Star Wars” Skywalker Saga, as well as your favorite Disney classics and Marvel films.
And don’t forget the $12.99-per-month bundle that allows you to stream Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus. But if you’re not sold on adding the streaming service, Disney still plans to release “Hamilton” in theaters in 2021.
“Hamilton” begins streaming at 3 a.m. ET Friday, July 3, on Disney Plus. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.disneyplus.com.
Next week, I’ll have more on the debut of the NBCUniversal streaming service, Peacock, and the premiere of one of the best reunion movies I’ve ever seen.