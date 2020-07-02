Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Hamilton--Lin-Manuel Miranda-Phillipa Soo--Disney Plus.jpeg

Lin-Manuel Miranda is Alexander Hamilton and Phillipa Soo is Eliza Hamilton in “Hamilton,” the filmed version of the original Broadway production premiering on Disney Plus on Friday, July 3.

 Courtesy of Disney Plus

If your home internet slows down considerably this weekend, don’t panic as there’s probably nothing wrong with your connection. It just means that too many people are streaming Disney Plus.

On Friday, July 3, Disney Plus will bring its subscribers into “the room where it happens” by streaming “Hamilton,” the filmed version of the original Broadway production. Disney paid $75 million to bring the Broadway sensation to theaters in October 2021. But with new movies currently not being released, Disney decided to give us an early watch-at-home treat.

If you’re not familiar, “Hamilton” tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton using a blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.

The show was an instant sensation when it debuted on Broadway in 2015, and it went on to win 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

It’s important to note that this is not a theatrical adaptation of a musical; this is a filmed version of the actual original production, and if you’ve seen the trailer, you know the film looks stunning.

Filmed in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, “Hamilton” features the original Broadway cast, including the show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hamilton, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Tony winner Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Tony nominee Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

One tiny difference “Hamilton” fans will notice is that some of the curse words will be removed to give the film a more Disney-friendly PG-13 rating.

For those of us who have never had the chance to experience “Hamilton” onstage, this is a big deal, and I’m pretty much counting down the days. It’s such a big deal, even my musical-hating husband is going to watch it with me.

Disney Plus is $6.99 per month and is the only place to stream the entire “Star Wars” Skywalker Saga, as well as your favorite Disney classics and Marvel films.

And don’t forget the $12.99-per-month bundle that allows you to stream Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus. But if you’re not sold on adding the streaming service, Disney still plans to release “Hamilton” in theaters in 2021.

“Hamilton” begins streaming at 3 a.m. ET Friday, July 3, on Disney Plus. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.disneyplus.com.

Next week, I’ll have more on the debut of the NBCUniversal streaming service, Peacock, and the premiere of one of the best reunion movies I’ve ever seen.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.