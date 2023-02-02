I was sure that Joel McHale plus mishaps with out-of-control animals would equal lots of laughs. But as happens most times I try to work math equations, I was wrong. However, that doesn’t mean FOX’s “Animal Control” isn’t worth watching, as what it lacks in laugh-out-loud comedy, it more than makes up for in heart.
McHale stars as Frank, a set-in-his-ways Animal Control officer. Frank thinks of himself as a lone wolf, which is why he’s not thrilled to be paired with Shred (Michael Rowland), a rookie who used to be a professional snowboarder. Frank has a lot he could teach Shred, but he’s too busy trying to plot ways to get rid of Shred as his partner. Frank is also busy manipulating their sweet and awkward boss, Emily (Vella Lovell), into outfitting the office with comforts that would be red flagged in any kind of government audit. Rounding out the unit are family man Amit (Ravi Patel) and free spirit Victoria (Grace Palmer). Amit and Victoria like Shred, so they do what they can to help him with Frank. And they all come together against the unit’s arch nemesis, Templeton (Gerry Dee), who is gunning for Emily’s job.
In the premiere, Emily must try and smooth things over when Shred messes up by going rogue on a call. Frank goes to great lengths to get Shred to ask for a transfer and Victoria decides that she needs some animal companionship of her own.
Since I was totally thrown by McHale playing such a straight-laced jerk, I really struggled through the first half of the premiere. But as Frank grows as a person, and I started to see the McHale I love, I warmed up to “Animal.” It helped that the supporting cast is solid. Lovell is adorable and beautifully cast as the totally wrong-for-her-job Emily and Patel and Palmer are great comedic partners. Rowland is also more likable as the pilot moves along, as Shred becomes more than just the annoyingly overeager newbie.
FOX doesn’t exactly have the best track record lately when it comes to live-action comedies, but I believe “Animal” has real potential. And since it’s FOX Entertainment’s first wholly owned live-action comedy, I think that’s a great sign for the future of the company’s productions. I honestly think “Animal” deserved the coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot, as opposed to the reality show, “Next Level Chef.”
“Animal” premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
I have to admit that after nearly 13 years of doing this, I sometimes forget just how many of you look forward to reading this column on a weekly basis — a point I was reminded of during a recent conversation with a reader going through a difficult time. So let me use the end of this column to express my gratitude to all of you for taking the time to read my ramblings each week. And a special shoutout to Barb in Ironton for the reminder.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.