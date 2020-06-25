When the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards air on CBS Friday, they will be unlike any of the previous 46, as the ceremony will be prerecorded, and winners will accept their awards from their homes.
But considering it’s been nine years since the awards aired on a broadcast TV network and five years since they aired on television at all, any format is good news for daytime fans and the genre in general.
Here are some things to keep an eye on during Friday’s ceremony:
I’m expecting a big night for Kelly Clarkson, as she’s my pick to take home Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is my pick for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. Clarkson has breathed new blood into the genre, and I think the voters will acknowledge that.
No one deserves the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy more than Arianne Zucker for her work as Nicole on “Days of Our Lives,” but whether or not she wins will depend on how strategic she was choosing the scenes on her reel, since she spent most of the year playing a woman wearing a mask pretending to be someone else.
All of the other actresses in the category played dramatic storylines much more rooted in reality, so I’m hoping the outrageousness of her story — as awesome as it was — doesn’t end up hurting her.
The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category is interesting for a number of reasons. First, the absence of Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, “Days”) is almost criminal after her sensational work when Maggie fell off the wagon for the first time in decades.
Second, the favorite in the category, Annika Noelle (Hope, “The Bold and the Beautiful”), carried her show’s main storyline for eight months, so I’m not really sure how that can be considered a supporting role. Finally, Noelle’s biggest competition for the award is a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award winner Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, “Days”). Hayes’ reel contains the episode in which a dying Julie reminisces with her husband, Doug (Bill Hayes) — and watching those powerful moments of Hayes “dying” in the arms of her real-life husband (and fellow Lifetime Achievement winner) may be something that the voters just can’t ignore.
Of course, the biggest award of the night is Outstanding Drama Series, and I am, of course, rooting for “Days.” But remember that only 2019 episodes can be considered, ruling out the epic week of episodes in January, which filled in the time-jump gaps, that would make “Days” a no-brainer here. My first instinct was that “General Hospital,” which received the most nominations, would take home the trophy this year, but their reel contains the “A Christmas Carol” Christmas episode. I’m not sure that watching the actors recite Charles Dickens can compete with the baby-switching drama of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”
The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards air at 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, on CBS.