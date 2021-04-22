You would think that someone who writes about TV would be able to talk about all kinds of TV shows. But the truth is, I really can’t.
Because while other people are binging “Bridgerton” or “The Crown,” my husband and I are binging Game Show Network. GSN was a huge help to my husband and me during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving us a nice distraction when there were no sports or newly produced shows to watch. But now, even with TV returning to normal, we’re still totally hooked.
Did you know that you can increase the range of your car’s key fob remote by holding it near your head? Or that you can use olive oil as a substitute for shaving cream? I do, thanks to “Common Knowledge,” the trivia game show hosted by Joey Fatone. I’ve also learned a thing or two from “Master Minds,” which features contestants competing against trivia masterminds, like Ken Jennings, and is hosted by one of the best game show hosts on TV right now, Brooke Burns. Leah Remini brings her sarcasm and sharp wit to “People Puzzler,” which is based on the crossword puzzle featured in “People Magazine.” And, of course, there’s the show that started it all for us, “Family Feud,” with the always entertaining Steve Harvey.
But the show we’re really addicted to is “America Says,” hosted by the uber-talented and always hilarious John Michael Higgins. In “Says,” teams face off to guess responses to fill-in-the-blank survey questions with only one letter as a clue. We avoided watching the show at first because it could be really difficult, but now, that’s all part of the fun as you watch players get frustrated over not being able to think of something that should be so simple. In fact, it’s a rarity to see a team win the bonus round at the end because it can be so hard. The show is highly entertaining as Higgins is just as adept at hosting as he is at providing classic sitcom moments.
If the Cincinnati Reds aren’t playing, you can guarantee we’re watching “Says.” And our weekends now start off with it as well. The show is currently in reruns; however, Game Show Network has confirmed for me that the show is going back into production and new episodes should begin airing soon.
“America Says” airs weekdays beginning at 6:30 p.m. and weekends beginning at 10 a.m. on Game Show Network.
And speaking of game shows, can we just take a second and acknowledge what a great job Aaron Rodgers did guest hosting “Jeopardy”? He was a little stiff at first, but by the end of his two-week run, he had figured out the best way to inject his personality and dry sense of humor. Plus, his preparation and respect for the show were on full display. Ken Jennings is still my pick to take the job permanently, but Rodgers definitely has a future in TV once his NFL playing days are over.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.