When I finally got cable 17 years ago, I quickly became hooked on Bravo, thanks to its incredibly addictive reality shows. One of my favorites was “Flipping Out,” which featured interior designer and house flipper Jeff Lewis and his wacky team as they renovated homes to get the best resale value.
Now, after a three-year absence from TV, Lewis is back on a new home, Amazon Freevee, with “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis.” But while it’s a different venue, it’s the same no-nonsense Lewis, which is great news for me and all of his fans who have missed his presence on our TV screens.
The main focus of “Houselift” is Lewis transforming his celebrity clients’ homes. In this first season, the team at Jeff Lewis Design tackles spaces owned by Anthony Anderson, Melissa Rivers and Mira Sorvino, among others. In the premiere, comedian Fortune Feimster and her wife hire Lewis to remodel the interior of their home, but are shocked when Lewis recommends they flip the home instead. Also, Lewis works with Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancé to make their home, once owned by Chuck Norris, a little more family-friendly. Feimster instantly clashes with Lewis over selling the home that means so much to her, while the crew immediately runs into issues at Valderrama’s house. There’s personal drama as well as Lewis works to sell his own home so he can purchase and renovate his dream house. But in order to make that happen, he may have to cause a rift in his family.
One of the trademarks of Lewis’ previous shows was that his staff was not always completely competent, but he appears to have a solid team around him for this series, especially his new assistant, Shane. Longtime fans will be thrilled to see that Lewis’ hilarious housekeeper, Zoila, is still around, though she is strictly Jeff’s nanny now.
If you’ve never seen a Jeff Lewis show, it’s important to note that this is not HGTV and you’re not going to get a step-by-step look at the remodels. But you will get a fascinating — and sometimes dramatic — look at some of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into a renovation, including the relationship with the client. I should also point out that Lewis is not for everyone as his blunt personality can often come off as rudeness to his customers and his staff. But once you realize that’s all part of his charm, you’ll appreciate his creativity and his quest for perfection.
Unless my lottery numbers finally come through, I will never be able to afford the kind of homes Lewis is flipping or remodeling, but I enjoy watching them. And I enjoy watching Lewis and am thrilled that Amazon has brought him back to TV.
The first three episodes of “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis” premiere Friday, June 10, with new episodes available each Friday through July 29, on Amazon Freevee. Amazon Freevee, Amazon’s free streaming service formerly known as IMDb TV, is available on most popular streaming devices.