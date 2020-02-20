I didn’t think I was going to get through the show I had chosen to review this week, as I almost turned it off three times. But finally, Amazon Prime’s highly anticipated drama, “Hunters,” managed to get interesting, giving us an intriguing mystery fueled by an unlikely group of vigilantes avenging some of history’s greatest crimes.
Executive produced by Academy Award winner Jordan Peele, “Hunters” stars Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum, a comic book reading, “Star Wars” loving teenager making his way in 1977 Brooklyn by selling drugs to help support him and his grandmother, with whom he lives. His world is turned upside down when his grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, is killed in what appears to be a burglary gone wrong.
At his grandmother’s funeral, Jonah meets mysterious millionaire Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), another Holocaust survivor, who was in the same concentration camp as Jonah’s grandmother. Meyer encourages Jonah to let the police handle the investigation into her death, but Jonah begins taking bigger and more dangerous risks to find the killer. And while Jonah digs more into what happened, he learns more about his grandmother’s life in the camps. Eventually, Jonah discovers the existence of a group of Nazi hunters, led by Meyer, searching for and eliminating high-ranking Nazi officials who have infiltrated themselves into powerful places to try and create a Fourth Reich.
It’s an entire hour before the 90-minute premiere of “Hunters” kicks into gear and starts to make some sense. But once it does, we get a fantastic setup that opens the door to a lot of intriguing story as the members of the group go after the Nazi monsters, while tiptoeing the line between being heroes to their community and becoming monsters themselves.
Lerman carries the show beautifully until Pacino joins him doing his usual outstanding work. But it’s the brilliant Dylan Baker and the sensational Lena Olin that steal the show here in mysterious roles.
Writer/producer David Weil was inspired to create the show by his grandmother’s stories of what happened to her in the concentration camps. And honestly, that’s what makes “Hunters” so fascinating. The crimes the hunters are trying to avenge really happened and deserve to be punished. So it’s easy to root for the group to eliminate the bad guys. But at some point, you have to wonder about the cost their revenge exacts upon their lives and if it’s best not to root for them after all.
“Hunters” has a great premise with tons of potential. You’ll just have to do some serious powering through the premiere in order to get there.
“Hunters” begins streaming Friday, Feb. 21, on Amazon Prime Video. Please note the show contains strong language and violence.