August 1987 was a tough time for me. All of my friends were going to see the biggest movie in the theaters at the time - "Dirty Dancing." But my mom wouldn't let me see it because she felt it was too inappropriate. It was called "Dirty Dancing," after all.
But when "Dancing" hit video stores, I was finally allowed to see it, thanks to some mothers much less stricter than mine allowing their daughters to watch. And so I finally got to experience the magic of Patrick Swayze. Sure, I had seen him in "Red Dawn," but this was different. His charisma, his moves and those smoldering good looks were a total package I had never seen on screen before.
Clearly, I wasn't the only one who felt that way, as evidenced by the latest Paramount Network "I Am" documentary, "I Am Patrick Swayze," which premieres Sunday on what would've been Swayze's 67th birthday.
The documentary begins with Swayze's childhood and his often difficult mother who pushed Swayze to be the very best dancer possible. Then his relationship with wife Lisa Niemi takes center stage as a little-known roller skating movie turns him into a star.
Niemi's remembrances of her life with "Buddy," as she called him, are key to the doc, but what makes it really special is the participation of some of Swayze's biggest co-stars. C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore and Sam Elliott provide excellent insight into Swayze's life, as does Jennifer Grey, who fully admits the tension between the two of them on the "Dancing" set.
One of the best parts of "I Am" is hearing Lowe talk about one of Swayze's roles that Lowe desperately wanted to play. Swayze's brother, Don, as well as his agent, personal assistant and manager also participate, and it's obvious from all of them just how loved Swayze was. But "I Am" doesn't shy away from Swayze's demons, which helps to give a more rounded portrait of the star.
If you are a Swayze fan, you cannot miss "I Am." But even if you aren't, you can still appreciate a well-made documentary about a man who is greatly missed by so many.
"I Am Patrick Swayze" premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, on Paramount Network. Paramount will lead into the premiere Sunday with airings of Swayze classics "Ghost" and "Dirty Dancing" at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
