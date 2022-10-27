When NBC announced its fall schedule back in May, I was surprised to hear that the network’s only fall comedy starred George Lopez, as I thought that the days of him being able to successfully headline a sitcom were pretty far behind him. Now having seen “Lopez vs. Lopez,” I can tell you that I was right on the money as Lopez’s brand of comedy just doesn’t quite work anymore in today’s TV landscape.
In “Lopez,” George (Lopez) is trying to re-establish his relationship with his daughter, Mayan (Lopez’s real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez). The two barely spoke for years due to George not being around when she was a child, his excessive drinking and the numerous times he cheated on Mayan’s mom, Rosie (Selenis Leyva). But Mayan really wants her son, Chance (Brice Gonzalez), to know his grandfather, so she tries to make it work. The two are repairing their relationship through home repair as George is working to remodel Mayan’s kitchen. There are tensions as George is not setting the best example for Chance, and he constantly mocks Mayan’s boyfriend, Quinten (Matt Shively). And when those tensions explode, George is forced to reveal the truth about his situation and a true breakthrough for the father-daughter duo is finally able to happen.
If the show just focused on Mayan and her family with limited appearances by George, it would probably be pretty funny. But instead, it relies on George Lopez to carry the show, which means trying to mine humor from things that just aren’t funny anymore. We’re supposed to see George having beer with breakfast as cute and his jokes about cheating on his wife as charming. And we’re supposed to laugh when George takes shots at Quinten for not being macho enough. But since nothing about any of those things is funny, nothing about George is funny. So it’s really hard to root for Mayan to work things out with her dad when he doesn’t show any remorse or desire to change. And since the rebuilding of the father-daughter relationship is the whole point of the show, it all falls apart pretty quickly. There’s also a painfully unfunny running bit about TikTok in the premiere that pretty much ruins any comedy momentum the show actually manages to build.
Mayan Lopez is a true find and should definitely be given the chance to headline her own show. Shively is solid as well, and Leyva is a true dynamo that really deserves to play much more than the ex-wife laughing at her husband cracking wise about the gifts he bought his mistresses. But George Lopez is basically playing the same character he did in “George Lopez.” And while it may have worked OK 15 years ago, it doesn’t work now. And I’m really surprised that NBC actually thought it did enough to put this new “Lopez” on the air.
“Lopez vs. Lopez” premieres at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on NBC.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.